DIY coffee mocktails: 7 non-alcoholic brews you can make for party nights Mocktails made with coffee bring out bold flavours and creativity to your party nights, without the need for alcohol. Here are some refreshing DIY coffee mocktails you can try at home.

Coffee can be more than just your morning drink. Drinking it in the morning can give you a morning boost of energy, but it can also be the star of your evenings. You can also use coffee in your mocktails and enjoy the drink.

DIY coffee mocktails for party nights

Espresso Tonic

This is a simple modern classic, which can be paired with chilled tonic water with a shot of freshly pulled espresso. The bitter-sweet balance creates a sparkling, refreshing beverage that’s perfect for summer nights.

Cold Brew Mojito

A twist on the Cuban favourite, this combines cold brew coffee with muddled mint, lime juice and a splash of soda. It’s zesty, cooling and addictive.

Vanilla Orange Iced Coffee Spritzer

Mix iced coffee with fresh orange juice, vanilla syrup and sparkling water. The citrusy zing cuts through the richness of coffee, making it light and festive.

Coffee Cherry Fizz

Made with cold brew and cherry syrup, this is topped with soda. Garnish it with fresh cherries or a twist of lemon peel for a party-worthy presentation.

Coconut Cold Coffee Cooler

Blend cold coffee with coconut water and a hint of honey. Served over ice, this drink is hydrating, tropical and ideal for guests who prefer something mellow but flavourful.

Spiced Coffee Punch

Perfect for cooler evenings, this mocktail is a combination of brewed coffee, apple juice, cinnamon and cloves. It can be served warm or cold and it feels festive and comforting.

Affogato Float Mocktail

Take the Italian dessert drink to party mode by pouring a shot of hot espresso or strong coffee over a scoop of vanilla ice cream, then top with soda or tonic for fizz. It is sweet, creamy and indulgent, and can double as a dessert ana d drink.

