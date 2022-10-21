Diwali 2022: 5 easy home-made sweet recipes to make your festival memorable

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASGULLAHOUSE Diwali 2022: Diwali celebrations are incomplete without the delicious sweets.

On Diwali, serving sweets represents the traditional diversity of the culture. These sweets vary from region to region. It is a combination of different sweets that can be found across India. Therefore, preparing and sharing sweets is the perfect way to celebrate the victory of good over evil. After the preparation, while admiring the mouth-watering sweets on a plate, it is difficult to resist.

To make it memorable, there is a list of delicious Diwali sweets which can bring joy to the festival.

1. Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun is a berry-sized soft ball made of flour, solid milk, and a leavening agent. They are enjoyed after soaking them in rose-flavoured sugar syrup.



Preparation time: 30 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Servings: 20



Ingredients



1 cup dry milk powder

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter), melted

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup warm milk

1 tablespoon chopped almonds (Optional)

1 tablespoon chopped pistachio nuts (Optional)

1 tablespoon golden raisins (Optional)

1 pinch ground cardamom

1-quart vegetable oil for deep frying

1 ¼ cups white sugar

7 fluid ounces of water

1 teaspoon rose water

1 pinch ground cardamom



Recipe:

Step 1



Take milk powder, cardamom, flour, and baking powder. Stir all the mentioned ingredients with the almonds, pistachios, and golden raisins. Mix the ingredients in the melted ghee. Then pour it into the milk. Keep on mixing it until it is well blended. Don't forget to cover it and let it rest for 20 minutes.

Step 2



In a large skillet, stir together the sugar, water, and rose water. You can add a pinch of cardamom. Boil it and simmer it for just a minute. Put aside.



Step 3

Fill a large heavy skillet halfway with oil. Medium heat is appropriate for at least 5 minutes. Knead the dough and form about 20 small balls. Lower the heat of the oil. Then fry the balls in one or two batches. After heating the oil for 5 minutes. They will begin to float. This will increase in size to twice their original size. This will change the color.



Increase the heat to the medium of the floating jamuns and turn the balls frequently until they are lightly golden. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels to cool.



Step 4



Place the balls in the pan with the syrup. Simmer over medium heat for about 5 minutes, squeezing gently to absorb the syrup. Serve immediately or refrigerate.

2. Besan Ki Barfi

Besan ki barfi is a sweet dish that is easy to prepare. It also has some beneficial effects on health. It is prepared with chickpea or garbanzo flour. It is one of the desserts that do not release sugar into the bloodstream so quickly.



1) 1 cup sugar or 200 grams of sugar

2) 6 green cardamoms or 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder

3) 2 cups besan or 200 to 210 grams besan

4) ½ cup desi ghee or 125 grams desi ghee

5) 1 teaspoon cardamom powder. Then take 6 green cardamoms. You can powder in the mortar and pestle also.

6) 5 almonds - sliced or chopped

7) 5 cashews - sliced or chopped

8.) 1 tablespoon magaz (melon seeds) - optional

9) some ghee for greasing pan

Cook time: 30 minutes

Recipe

1) Preparation for besan Barfi

2) 2 cups besan, ½ cup desi ghee, 1 cup sugar, 5 almonds+5 cashews (chopped), and 1 tablespoon magaz (melon seeds).

3) Grease a pan or a tray well with some ghee.

4) You can also line the pan or tray with butter paper or aluminum foil and then spread some ghee on the butter paper or foil.



Frying besan to make Besan Ki Barfi



1.) Take ½ cup of desi ghee in a heavy Kadai and melt it. Keep the flame on low.

2.) Once the ghee is melted, add 2 cups of besan in parts. Please use a heavy Kadai so that the besan roasts evenly. Also, do not use a non-stick pan as there is a lot of stirring.



3.) Mix the first portion of besan with the ghee.



4.) Then add the second portion of besan and mix again with the ghee.



5.) Mix very well and continue to stir the besan nonstop on a low flame.

Initially, the ghee will be absorbed by the besan and you will see the mixture getting thicker.

6.) Continue to stir and fry the besan in ghee.



7.) The besan mixture will become like one whole lump of mass or you may see it getting thicker and granular. Continue to fry stirring very well. Scrape the mixture from the bottom when you stir.



8.) After some minutes of stirring, you will see that the besan mixture starts to become molten and ghee will be released from the sides.

9.) Keep stirring and frying the besan until it takes on a nice nutty aroma and turns a golden color.

10.) Even after the ghee has run out, continue stirring until the besan is well roasted and has taken on a slightly darker golden color. The aroma of roasted besan will be noticeable.

11.) The mixture will become more liquid as you continue to roast. Do not stop stirring or the besan will get an uneven color.

12.) If you stir continuously, the besan will have a nice golden color and aroma. The besan must be roasted very well, otherwise, the raw taste of the besan will appear in the barfi.

13.) Once the besan is well roasted, set the pan aside.

14.) Add 1 teaspoon of cardamom powder and mix well.



Preparing sugar syrup for besan barfi



1.) Take 1 cup of sugar and ½ cup of water in a saucepan or other pan.

2.) Place the pan on the stove over low to medium heat.

3.) Stir well with a spoon to dissolve all the sugar.

4. ) Continue cooking the sugar syrup over low to medium heat.

The sugar syrup will begin to boil and reduce. Have a plate ready and taste a few drops of the sugar syrup until you get a viscous consistency.



5.) After adding a few drops of sugar syrup to the plate, let it cool for a few seconds, and then check it as the syrup is very hot and you can burn your fingers.



6.) The syrup should be the consistency of two strands. A 1 ½- a string of consistency is also fine.



Making Besan Barfi



1) Once the sugar syrup reaches a 2-thread consistency, quickly pour all the sugar syrup into the mizzen mixture.



2)Mix everything quickly and thoroughly. You'll need to be quick, as the mixture will start to harden.



3) If you mix quickly, you will see the mixture thicken. The mixture will also become smaller.



4.) The besan-barfi mixture will come off the sides of the pan or Kadai.



The setting of besan barfi

1) When everything is well mixed, quickly pour the besan-barfi mixture into the greased pan or tray.



2) Shake the pan and use a spatula to spread the layer evenly.

3) Sprinkle chopped almonds, cashews, and melon seeds on top.

4) Press the nuts down with the spatula so they stick to the besan burfi.

5) Let it get warm.

6) Cut the still-warm besan barfi into cubes or squares.

7) Store besan ki barfi in an airtight container. You do not need to refrigerate it. Besan barfi will keep at room temperature for about a week. 8)Serve besan ki barfi as a sweet dessert after an Indian meal.

3. Rasgulla

Rasgulla is also known as rasagola, rosogola or rosogolla. It is a popular syrupy dessert. It is not recommended for diabetics, heart patients, and people who want to lose weight

Cook time: 7 to 11 minutes



Ingredients



1.) 2.0 Cup(409.0 ml) Nestlé A+ Milk



2.) 2.0 Tsp(6.0 ml) Lemon Juice



3.) 1.0 Number(0.23 gm) Green Elaichi



4.) 2.0 Powder Tbsp(22.0 gm) Sugar



5.) 100.0 Ml(100.0 ml) Water



How to prepare:



1.) For rasgullas, place 2 cups Nestlé A+ milk in a saucepan and bring to a boil.

2. ) Add 1.5 teaspoons lemon juice and stir constantly to curdle Nestlé A+ milk Nestlé A+.

3.) Stir well, remove from heat and strain the curdled Nestlé A+ Milk Nestlé A+ through a muslin cloth to drain off the whey.

4.) Place the paneer in a bowl, grate, and knead until soft.

5.) Roll into smooth, medium-sized balls without cracks.

6.) For the cash, heat 2 cups of water, 2.5 tablespoons of powdered sugar, and 1 green elaichi in a pot.

7.) Now slowly drop the prepared rasgullas into the boiling liquid.

8. ) Don't forget to cover the pot with a lid. Cook it for 10 minutes.

4. Coconut Barfi

The delicious coconut barfi is also healthy. It consists of manganese, copper, and iron - minerals that support our immune system and strengthen our bones and muscles.

Cook time: 40 minutes

3 cup coconut (grated)

2 cup sugar

½ cup milk

2 tbsp cream (optional)

¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder



How to prepare :



1) First take 3 cups of freshly grated coconut in a large Kadai.

add 2 cups sugar and ½ cup milk.

2) Stir well over medium heat until sugar is completely dissolved.

Continue stirring until mixture begins to thicken (takes about 10 minutes)

3) Now add 2 tablespoons of cream

Don't forget to cook on medium heat. Keep on stirring constantly.

4)After 20 minutes the mixture starts to thicken.

and after 25 minutes the coconut mixture begins to separate from the pan.

5)Continue cooking until the mixture begins to retain its shape.

6)Now add ¼ teaspoon of cardamom powder and mix well.

pour the prepared dough onto a greased baking tray lined with baking paper.

7)Press down well and form a block.

Let rise for 10 minutes, or until completely firm but still warm.

8 ) Now release from the mold and cut into pieces.

finally, serve coconut burfi/nariyal burfi or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a week.

5. Kaju Katli

If you eat the homemade Kaju katli with cashews in moderation and not too much of it, it is good for your heart health. The omega-3 fatty acids and unsaturated fatty acids found in cashews lower triglyceride levels, which improves heart health.

Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups cashew / Kaju

1 cup sugar

½ cup water

1 tsp ghee / clarified butter

¼ tsp cardamom powder

Recipe

1) First, place 2 cups of cashews in a blender and puree to a fine powder. Make sure the cashews do not release oil and turn into a paste. Pass the cashew powder through a sieve, making sure there are no lumps in a large Kadai add 1 cup of sugar and ½ cup of water.

2) Stir well and dissolve the sugar. Cook for 5 minutes or until it reaches the consistency of 1 strand.

3) Add cashew powder and stir well.

4) Stir continuously until the mixture is well blended and a smooth paste is formed.

5) Now add 1 tsp ghee and ¼ tsp cardamom powder and mix well.

6) Continue cooking until the mixture becomes a smooth paste and comes off the pan easily. do not cook too long or the burfi will become hard.

7) Pour the mixture onto the butter paper. make sure the butter paper is greased with ghee.

8) Now fold with a spatula until the mixture thickens and forms a dough.

9) Once the dough is formed, knead lightly to form a soft dough.

10) Place the cashew dough between butter paper and roll it out with a rolling pin.

11) Roll it out a little thick and make sure it is even.

12) Now grease with ghee and apply for silver leaf or silver work. applying vark is optional.

13) Now cut into a diamond shape or the shape of your choice.

14) Finally, Kaju Katli can be enjoyed for a month if kept in an airtight container.



So, don't forget to make this Diwali special by preparing some delicious sweets.

