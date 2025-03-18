Custard apple ice cream: Try this recipe to cool yourself this summer You all must have eaten custard apple or custard apple, but have you ever tasted the ice cream made from it? If not, then today we are going to tell you the method of making custard apple ice cream which you can try this summer.

As soon as the summer season arrives, the first thing we feel like eating is cold things. Who can forget the most favourite ice cream? Be it, children or adults, everyone is crazy about eating ice cream. Eating ice cream in the summer season gives an instant feeling of coolness to the body. Today, many types of ice creams are being sold in the market. Most of which are made from fruits. Apart from the market, we also make fruit ice creams at home. Its taste is liked by everyone from children to adults.

Most people make mango ice cream in their homes during the summer season, which is very tasty to eat. In such a situation, if you are bored of eating the same type of ice cream every time, then today in this article we are going to share with you the recipe for making Sitaphal or Custard Apple ice cream. This ice cream rich in nutrients will be beneficial for your health along with taste. It's a natural sweetness and creamy texture is going to be liked by your family and guests. So let's know the method of making it without delay.

Ingredients

Custard apple (custard apple) - 4 well ripe

Milk – 1 cup full cream

Condensed milk – ½ cup

Fresh cream - 1 cup

Sugar - 2 tablespoons (powdered)

Dry fruits - for garnish

Vanilla essence - 1 tablespoon

How to make:

First of all, you have to remove and separate the seeds and pulp of custard apple.

Now you have to take out the milk in a vessel, boil it well and then cool it.

After this, you have to add condensed milk and fresh cream and blend it.

Then you have to add custard apple pulp and powdered sugar into it and then blend it.

Finally, add vanilla essence to it and mix it with the help of a spoon.

Now take out this mixture in a container or box and make it uniform.

Garnish with finely chopped dry fruits and keep it in the freezer to set.

After freezing for about 8-10 hours or overnight, take it out with the help of a scoop in the morning and serve.

Tips to follow:

You may also not add sugar to custard apple ice cream.

Always use fresh cream in custard apple ice cream . By doing this, the taste will be doubled and the texture will be creamy.

You can use any other flavour or choco chips and tutti frutti in place of vanilla essence.

Custard apple pulp should be blended well and made smooth.

