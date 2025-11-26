Move over, Amaretto: Crème de Noyaux deserves a place on your Thanksgiving table Crème de Noyaux is one of France’s most intriguing old-world liqueurs — sweet, almond-like and rounded with a gentle bitterness. Made from apricot or cherry pits, it’s finding new life thanks to modern distillers reviving forgotten recipes. A festive-table favourite again.

If you have never heard of Crème de Noyaux, you might be missing out on one of the most intriguing liqueurs from 19th-century France. Rather than being a cream-based drink, it’s crafted from the pits of stone fruits, think apricots, cherries or peaches, which give it a rich almond-or marzipan-like taste, similar to Amaretto.

What makes it special is this dual character: sweet and nutty, but finished with a slight bitterness that rounds off its flavour in a way that’s unexpectedly deep and comforting.

Historically popular in regions of southern France where stone-fruit orchards were common, Crème de Noyaux enjoyed local popularity in the 1800s.

Though many of the original producers are long gone, a few spirits houses — including Bols and Hiram Walker — still produce it, and another firm, Tempus Fugit Spirits, reintroduced a 19th-century-style version in 2013, reviving this almost-forgotten digestif for modern drinkers.

Today, Crème de Noyaux can be a unique and memorable addition to a festive meal — especially one that calls for a digestif after a rich dinner. Its almond-stone-fruit aroma, marzipan-like sweetness, and subtle bitterness make it a sophisticated contrast to heavy dishes or holiday feasts.

