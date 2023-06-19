Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Coriander leaves: Learn how it benefits your health

Benefits of eating green coriander: We frequently use coriander leaves in our meals. But have you ever considered how beneficial it might be to your health? In fact, 100 grammes of coriander contain 31 calories. It also has 4 grammes of protein, 0.7 grammes of fat, 146 mg of calcium, and vitamins A and C. Apart from that, it has enzymes that may help with metabolism. Aside from that, coriander has numerous other advantages. Understand this in depth.

Coriander leaves have the following benefits:

1. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

Coriander is rich in anti-inflammatory properties, which are helpful in reducing inflammation in the body. It gives relief to our cells and tissues and reduces pain. Not only this, but it can reduce the swelling of many parts of the body.

2. Promotes good cholesterol

Coriander is helpful in reducing good cholesterol and keeping the arteries healthy. It is beneficial for those who are going through heart problems. Apart from this, it is also beneficial for those who are struggling with bad cholesterol.

3. Prevents bloating

In the case of bloating, the consumption of coriander is beneficial in many ways. It contains certain enzymes that help in controlling appetite and correcting stomach movements. Apart from this, its enzymes are helpful in digesting food, due to which there is no problem of bloating.

4. Rich in antioxidants

Coriander, rich in antioxidants, is helpful in reducing anxiety and boosting immunity. It is a brain booster as well as helpful in increasing memory. So, for all these reasons, you should consume green coriander.

