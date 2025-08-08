Confused which oil to use for frying? Doctor shares cooking oils that you can use for deep frying Pakoras, puris, french fries, fried chicken and others, everyone loves fried foods. However, you should keep a check on the type of oil you are using for deep frying your food. here are some doctor recommended oils you can use to deep fry your foods.

Everyone enjoys fried food such as pakoras, puris, french fries and fried chicken among others. While these foods taste amazing, they come with their own sets of cons. From being high in carbohydrates and unhealthy fat content, these foods are not fit for everyday consumption. Not just that, even the oil used for frying these foods need to be taken into consideration.

A lot of people seem to be worried about which oil they should use for deep frying. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and Rujuta Diwekar, a nutrition expert, say that you can deep fry your food more safely by using the right oil. Here are the oils they recommend for deep frying.

Oils to use for deep frying your food

While it is recommended that you should avoid deep fried foods, eating them once in a while won’t cause harm. Read on to know about the oils you should use for deep frying.

Ghee: This has a smoke point of around 450 °F (232 °C). It also helps the immune system, digestive system and improves your cognitive ability. It is a flavourful option but make sure to use it in moderation.

This has a smoke point of around 450 °F (232 °C). It also helps the immune system, digestive system and improves your cognitive ability. It is a flavourful option but make sure to use it in moderation. Refined coconut oil: It has a high smoke point of 400 °F (204 °C) and is a good option for deep frying as it holds well under heat. Coconut oil also has medium-chain fatty acids like lauric acid, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits.

It has a high smoke point of 400 °F (204 °C) and is a good option for deep frying as it holds well under heat. Coconut oil also has medium-chain fatty acids like lauric acid, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory benefits. Refined olive oil: This oil is great for high-heat cooking as it has a smoke point of around 465 °F (240 °C). It is also rich in monounsaturated fats and is healthy for the heart.

This oil is great for high-heat cooking as it has a smoke point of around 465 °F (240 °C). It is also rich in monounsaturated fats and is healthy for the heart. Avocado oil: This has the highest smoke point of about 520 °F / 271 °. It is best for cooking food at very high heat. Avocado oil is also rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats.

This has the highest smoke point of about 520 °F / 271 °. It is best for cooking food at very high heat. Avocado oil is also rich in antioxidants and monounsaturated fats. Other oils for deep frying: Oils such as rice bran and peanut oil also have a high smoke point and are stable for deep frying. These are budget-friendly and also good for your overall health.

