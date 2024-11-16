Consuming garlic dipped in honey has several health benefits, know how much to eat in a day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Consuming garlic dipped in honey has several health benefits.

Generally, honey and garlic are used in every household and we are well aware of the benefits of both of them, but if they are consumed together, then their combination manifolds increased benefits. Honey contains plenty of anti-biotic and anti-bacterial properties. On the other hand, elements like allicin and fibre are found in garlic which protects you from many diseases.

Benefits of consuming garlic dipped in honey:

Strengthen immunity: Consuming garlic dipped in honey strengthens the immune system. It is a superfood that acts like an antibiotic that detoxifies the body and removes all types of infections, thereby strengthening immunity.

Provides relief from cold and cough: The combination of garlic and honey is very beneficial in getting rid of the problem of cold and cough. Both have properties that help in keeping the body warm. Honey and garlic have anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation along with sore throat.

Keeps the heart healthy: Garlic and honey help in removing bad cholesterol from your body, which improves blood circulation. Both of these have properties that help in removing the fat deposited in the heart arteries. This keeps your heart healthy.

Keep the digestive system fit: Garlic and honey together form such elements which keep your digestive system fit. Due to this, you do not have to face problems like constipation, diarrhoea, acidity, or stomach ache.

How much to consume in a day?

Put honey in a glass bottle at night and add some peeled garlic cloves to it. Now after waking up every morning, take one or two garlic cloves from this bottle and chew and eat them on an empty stomach. If you want, you can also consume it after breakfast or dinner. Consuming one or two garlic cloves soaked in honey in the morning is very beneficial for health.

