Cold soup recipes to beat the approaching summer heat; Check out

Soups comfort the soul! Soup can be served as a nutritious snack, starter, dinner, meal, or whenever you want a quick but satisfying meal. It is delicious, wholesome, simple to make, and nutritious, serving up all the freshness and goodness! Cold soups are both nourishing and refreshing in the summer. Here are four cool soup recipes filled with fresh summer produce to beat the summer heat:

Cucumber and coriander:

A cool soup made with cucumber and coriander is a way to beat the summer heat. It is made with a cup of Greek yoghurt, a half cup of cilantro, a quarter of a jalapeno, one tablespoon of lemon juice, four cloves of garlic, and a tablespoon of olive oil. To taste, add 1/4 tsp. white pepper and sea salt, and some cilantro and roasted pistachio nuts are added. Keep chilled until serving.

Pumpkin coconut chilli lime:

Saute 4-5 garlic cloves and sliced onions in 1 tablespoon of oil until they are transparent. Add 1.5 cups of finely diced pumpkin and 1/4 teaspoon of grated turmeric. Cook until the pumpkin softens. Once cold, blend it. Pour the blended soup back into the skillet and season with salt, lemongrass, lime leaves, and chilli. Simmer it with a cover on until it thickens. Refrigerate for a few hours. Blend again with lemon juice and coconut milk before serving.

Melon and mint

This green treat tastes as cool as it appears. Begin by peeling and removing the pulp and seeds from large melons. In a blender, add diced melons, mint leaves, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, and salt. Serve cool.

Cranberry and coconut milk

Saute 250 grams of dried cranberries, 50 grams of garlic, and 15 grams of oregano in 4 tablespoons of coconut oil. Add 100 g of cranberries and cook until it becomes soft. Once cold, add lemon juice and mash it. Again, saute 200 gm of coconut milk with 1 tsp of curry powder in oil. Cook for 4 minutes and serve.

