Christmas 2022: Ditch the usual plum cake and indulge in these guilt-free sweet treats

Christmas celebrations are incomplete without dessert. With a lot of merriment, Christmas has arrived! The entire world celebrates Christmas on December 25 and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. This is the time to show gratitude and express love your everyone. And with this, sweets are an essential part of the celebrations.

Here's what all you can add to your desert menu for Christmas!

Hazelnut-coated balls

Is there anything better than colourful, nutty, chocolate-filled hazelnut balls? The virtues of dates, hazelnut butter, and cocoa powder are abundant in these chocolate hazelnut-coated balls. They could be the ideal food to serve at your family celebration.

Honey Cinnamon Cookies

Could there really be anything better than honey during the winter? No, I suppose! Cookies made with honey and cinnamon can satisfy your craving for sweets and are going to hit the spot. They are tasty, soft, and sweet! Furthermore, they are bursting with cinnamon and nutmeg, two key festive flavours.

Classic banana cake/cupcake

Delicious yet easy-to-make recipe, banana cake is an absolute delight. It has the goodness of ripped bananas and eggs. You can make a cake without sugar and let the bananas add sweetness to it. To improve the flavour, you can also include maple syrup or apple sauce.

Almond-butter bites

Both adults and children enjoy this unique delicacy. Nuttiness, chocolate flavour, deliciousness, and health are all hallmarks of almond butter balls. They are healthy because they include beneficial ingredients like dates, chia seeds, raw almonds, and almond butter. These balls could be a great source of fibre and prevent hunger pangs.

(With ANI inputs)

