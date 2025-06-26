Chappan Bhog: Here's all you need to know about the Maha Prasad at Puri Jagannath Temple Maha Prasadam or the Chappan bhog, is where Lord Jagannath is made an 8 offerings a day with 56 varieties of dishes. In the Instagram reel by Srishtika Sriram, she explains the significance and the history behind the offering of the Maha Prasadam.

History of Maha Prasadam

Sriram goes on to further explain how this tradition came to be. It was because of Lord Krishna's mercy to the people of Vrajj as he saved them and their lands from a massive flood by lifting up the mountain Govardhan.

And in their devotion and thankfulness to the lord they took up mother Yashoda's duty of making Lord Krishna his eight meals everyday each week from the day they proclaimed their pledge to the end of their lives. The prasaad is not just holy because of the location where it was made, its holy because of the devotion of the devotees who made it.

The Chhapan Bhog Delicacies

So what exactly are these delicacies? Let's take a look at the incredible diversity of the 56 dishes, highlighting the richness of Odia cuisine:

Ada Pachedi

Amba Khatta

Anna

Arisha Pitha

Bata Bhaja

Besara

Chakuli Pitha

Chana

Chhenagaja

Chhenapoda

Chuda Bhaja

Dahi Baigana

Dahibara

Dalma

Dahi Pakhal

Enduri Pitha

Gaja

Ghee

Ghee Rice

Jhili

Kadali Bhaja

Kadamba

Kakara

Kanika

Kanti

Kanti Bhaja

Khechudi

Kheeri

Manda Pitha

Malpua

Matha Bhaja

Matha Puli

Mitha Chakuli

Mitha Dal

Mula Bhaja

Nadia Bara

Nadia Chutney

Nadiya Chutney

Pitha

Poda Pitha

Rasabali

Sag

Saga Bhaja

Sajana Khatta

Sandesh

Saru

Saru Bhaja

Sijha Kakara

Sijha Manda

Suji Kakara

Tadia Kheeri

Podo Pitha

These holy offerings are offered to the gods at eight times a day, the most important being at the 'Madhyana Dhupa' (mid-day meal) and the 'Sandhya Dhupa' (evening meal). It is believed that consuming this holy food, which is called 'Mahaprasad,' helps you get the blessings of the lord.

