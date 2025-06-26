Advertisement
  4. Chappan Bhog: Here's all you need to know about the Maha Prasad at Puri Jagannath Temple

Chappan Bhog: Here's all you need to know about the Maha Prasad at Puri Jagannath Temple

Maha Prasadam or the Chappan bhog, is where Lord Jagannath is made an 8 offerings a day with 56 varieties of dishes. In the Instagram reel by Srishtika Sriram, she explains the significance and the history behind the offering of the Maha Prasadam.

All about the Maha Prasad at Puri Jagannath Temple
All about the Maha Prasad at Puri Jagannath Temple Image Source : Social
Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Puri Prasadam, also known as the Maha Prasadam or the Chappan bhog, is where Lord Jagannath is made an 8 offerings a day with 56 varieties of dishes. In the Instagram reel by Srishtika Sriram, she explains the significance and the history behind the offering of the Maha Prasadam.

History of Maha Prasadam

Sriram goes on to further explain how this tradition came to be. It was because of Lord Krishna's mercy to the people of Vrajj as he saved them and their lands from a massive flood by lifting up the mountain Govardhan. 

And in their devotion and thankfulness to the lord they took up mother Yashoda's duty of making Lord Krishna his eight meals everyday each week from the day they proclaimed their pledge to the end of their lives. The prasaad is not just holy because of the location where it was made, its holy because of the devotion of the devotees who made it.

The Chhapan Bhog Delicacies

So what exactly are these delicacies? Let's take a look at the incredible diversity of the 56 dishes, highlighting the richness of Odia cuisine:

  • Ada Pachedi
  • Amba Khatta
  • Anna
  • Arisha Pitha
  • Bata Bhaja
  • Besara
  • Chakuli Pitha
  • Chana
  • Chhenagaja
  • Chhenapoda
  • Chuda Bhaja
  • Dahi Baigana
  • Dahibara
  • Dalma
  • Dahi Pakhal
  • Enduri Pitha
  • Gaja
  • Ghee
  • Ghee Rice
  • Jhili
  • Kadali Bhaja
  • Kadamba
  • Kakara
  • Kanika
  • Kanti
  • Kanti Bhaja
  • Khechudi
  • Kheeri
  • Manda Pitha
  • Malpua
  • Matha Bhaja
  • Matha Puli
  • Mitha Chakuli
  • Mitha Dal
  • Mula Bhaja
  • Nadia Bara
  • Nadia Chutney
  • Nadiya Chutney
  • Pakhala
  • Pita
  • Pitha
  • Poda Pitha
  • Rasabali
  • Sag
  • Saga Bhaja
  • Sajana Khatta
  • Sandesh
  • Saru
  • Saru Bhaja
  • Sijha Kakara
  • Sijha Manda
  • Suji Kakara
  • Tadia Kheeri
  • Bhaja
  • Pakhala
  • Podo Pitha

These holy offerings are offered to the gods at eight times a day, the most important being at the 'Madhyana Dhupa' (mid-day meal) and the 'Sandhya Dhupa' (evening meal). It is believed that consuming this holy food, which is called 'Mahaprasad,' helps you get the blessings of the lord.

\