Chana dal cheela recipe: A protein-rich breakfast that’s simple, healthy, and filling

New Delhi:

Breakfast does not always need to be complicated. Sometimes, the simplest things work best. Something quick, filling, and not loaded with refined ingredients. That is where dishes like chana dal cheela quietly fit in.

It is one of those recipes that feels light but still keeps you going. Easy to make, easy to digest. And honestly, quite satisfying. The texture alone does a lot. Crisp edges, soft centre. A bit of crunch from onion. Freshness from coriander. It all comes together without much effort.

Why chana dal cheela works as a healthy breakfast

Chana dal cheela is essentially a savoury pancake made from soaked and ground chana dal. The batter spreads easily on the pan and cooks into something golden and slightly crisp on the outside while staying soft inside.

Chana dal, made from split Bengal gram, is naturally rich in protein and fibre. One small bowl can provide a decent amount of plant-based protein, which helps keep you full for longer and supports steady energy through the morning. It also cooks relatively fast and blends into a smooth batter, which is why it has been used in Indian kitchens for years.

Then come the add-ons. Onion brings crunch. Coriander adds freshness. Green chilli gives a mild kick. A little oil is enough to cook it properly, keeping the overall dish light. It pairs well with green chutney, curd, or even a bit of tomato sauce.

Make breakfast protein-rich with chana dal cheela, onion and coriander

The flavour is simple but not boring. Slightly nutty from the dal, mildly spicy from the chilli, and fresh because of the herbs. The outside turns golden and crisp, while the inside stays soft and airy. Onion adds that extra bite, making it a refreshing option, especially on warmer mornings.

Ingredients

1 cup chana dal

2 cups water for soaking

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp ginger, grated

½ tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp water, for grinding

1 tsp oil for cooking

Step-by-step instructions

Wash the chana dal and soak it in 2 cups of water for 4 to 5 hours.

Drain the water and transfer the soaked dal to a mixer jar.

Add 2 tablespoons of water and grind into a smooth but slightly thick batter.

Move the batter into a bowl and mix in onion, coriander, green chilli, ginger, cumin seeds, turmeric, and salt.

Heat a non-stick pan and lightly grease it with oil.

Pour one ladle of batter and gently spread it into a round cheela.

Cook on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes on each side until it turns golden and crisp.

Serve hot with mint chutney or curd.

Nutrients in every bite of chana dal cheela

It may look simple, but there is quite a bit going on nutritionally. According to FSSAI, chana dal provides plant-based protein, while onion and coriander add small amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants. Because very little oil is used, the dish stays light and suitable for a regular breakfast routine.

Nutrient Approximate Amount Per Cheela Main Source Calories 140–160 kcal Chana dal, oil Protein 7–9 g Chana dal Fibre 4–5 g Chana dal, onion Carbohydrates 18–20 g Chana dal Iron 1.5–2 mg Chana dal, coriander Vitamin C 3–5 mg Onion, coriander, green chilli

Chana dal is rich in plant-based protein, which may help support muscle strength and daily energy.

Fibre from chana dal and onion may support digestion and help manage hunger between meals.

Iron present in chana dal and coriander may support healthy blood circulation.

Onion, green chilli, and coriander contribute small amounts of vitamin C and antioxidants.

Using only a small amount of oil keeps the cheela lower in fat compared to many fried breakfast options.

It is the kind of breakfast that does not try too hard, but still does the job well. Simple ingredients, balanced nutrition, and a bit of comfort on a plate.