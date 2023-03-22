Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chaitra Navratri 2023: Three easy sabudana recipes for fasting

Chaitra Navratri 2023: A nine-day-long Hindu festival celebrated by keeping a fast and honouring Goddess Durga's avatars to seek blessings has started today. Fasting is done in accordance with Hinduism to express appreciation for nine different goddesses. People indulge in sattvic foods such as sabudana, singhara atta, kuttu atta, vegetables, fruit, milk products, and dried fruits.

Here are 3 delicious sabudana recipes for fasting:

Sabudana Thalipeeth, or Paratha

Ingredients

1 cup of sabudana

1/4 cup peanut

2 potatoes boiled

2 chilli

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp pepper

1 inch of ginger

2 tbsp coriander

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup chestnut flour

oil



Method

For sabudana thalipeeth dough, soak sabudana in water for 4 hours. Dry roast peanuts on a medium flame. Once cool, peel and crush them. In a large bowl, combine soaked sabudana, potato, chilli, cumin, pepper, grated ginger, chopped coriander, lemon juice, and salt, and knead.



For thalipeeth, grease the butter paper with oil and flatten the thalipeeth dough, then flip over to a hot tawa and press gently. Add oil and roast both sides until golden brown. Enjoy with butter and spicy chutney.

Sabudana cutlet

Ingredients

1 cup sabudana, soaked for 4 hours

1 large potato

1/4 cups of peanuts

1 inch of ginger

1 green chilli

2 tablespoons coriander leaves

1/4 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp amchur

salt to taste

6 tsp oil



Method

Combine soaked sabudana, crushed peanuts, ginger, chilli, chopped coriander, cumin powder, amchur, and salt with your hands.

Make small round patties.

In a pan, shallow fry with little oil on both sides until golden brown.

Serve with tomato sauce or green chutney.

Sabudana chiwda

Ingredients

12 cup nylon sabudana, large pearls

1/4 cup of peanuts

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup cashews

1 red chilli powder

1/2 tsp. powdered sugar

rock salt, as per taste

oil for deep frying



Method

Heat oil for deep frying in a kadai or wok, and place nylon sabudana pearls in a metal frying strainer with 2–3 tablespoons of oil.

When perfectly fried, remove and drain on kitchen paper.

Now, fry raw peanuts in the same manner.

Follow the same procedure for raisins and cashews, too.

Once the chivda mixture becomes cool, add salt, powdered sugar, and red chilli powder to a bowl.

Enjoy the flavourful Navratri fasting!

