Cauliflower, Cabbage worms can be dangerous for health; know right way to clean leafy greens before cooking

Cabbage is cooked a lot in the house during the winter season. Whether it is cabbage or cauliflower, eating them in this season is a different pleasure. But, both these types of cabbage also have a lot of worms. Cabbage worms are still visible, but the worms are so deep in the stalk of cauliflower that if there is a mistake, it is not known when they are cooked and eaten. These are mostly larvae, aphids, flea beetles, leafhoppers, and tapeworms which are sometimes not even visible to the naked eye.

In such a situation, if the cabbage is not cleaned properly, then these worms do not take much time to go from the plate to the stomach. Due to these worms entering the stomach, dangerous chemicals can reach the digestive system and can spoil the health. That is why know here how cabbage and cauliflower can be cleaned thoroughly before cooking.

How To Clean Cauliflower And Cabbage?

To clean cauliflower, first cut it into small pieces. If cauliflower is washed once without cutting it, then only the outer dirt gets removed, not the insects. That is why cauliflower is washed after cutting it. Cut the cauliflower into small pieces and wash it in running water i.e. wash it under a running tap. This removes both dirt and insects.

Now put the cabbage in a vessel and put it on the flame and blanch it for 10 to 20 minutes. This kills bacteria and parasites. After this, put the cabbage in boiling water cook it for 5 minutes, and then pour it into cold water. Now this cabbage can be used to make vegetables. All types of worms present in it die in this process.

To clean cabbage, chop it put it in a vessel, and pour salt water in it. Now clean the cabbage thoroughly with this salt water. After this, wash the cabbage once again with clean water. You can also wash it by adding hot water and turmeric to it. Keep the cabbage aside to dry for some time. After this, it is ready to be cooked and eaten.

Not only cauliflower or cabbage but many green leafy vegetables are infested with insects. In such a situation, it is also important to clean these vegetables. If you have brought spinach and fenugreek greens home, then clean them thoroughly. For this, keep them in salt water for 10 to 15 minutes and then wash them and remove them. After this, clean the greens once again with clean water and keep them aside to dry. In this way, the small insects present in the greens are removed.

