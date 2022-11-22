Carrot Cake Recipe: Refresh your mood with this easy-to-make cake at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to prepare carrot cake at home

Carrot cake is the most delicious and scrumptious cake because of the sweetness of carrots and added flavors of fruits and nuts. After mixing these ingredients with flour, the white-flavored cream cheese which is used for frosting adds a mouthwatering flavor. With the added natural sweetness of fruits, the carrot cake does not need any added sugar and is a healthy dessert option for those trying to lose weight or who are diabetic. The fruit and nutty flavor add to its deliciousness and the best thing is-- it can be easily made at home.

So, if you're interested to make carrot cake at home, follow this step-by-step recipe-

Ingredients

2 cups (260 grams) all-purpose flour

1 ¼ cups (295 ml) canola or other vegetable oil

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

1 cup (190 grams) lightly packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup (100 grams) of coarsely chopped pecans

1/2 cup (65 grams) of raisins

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 large eggs, at room temperature

3 cups (300 grams) grated peeled carrots, 5 to 6 medium carrots

FOR CREAMY FROSTING

8 ounces (225 grams) of cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup (50 grams) coarsely chopped pecans, for topping cake

1 ¼ cups (140 grams) powdered sugar

1/3 cup (80 ml) heavy whipping cream

Recipe- DIRECTIONS

Prepare the batter

Position a rack in the middle of the oven. Grease two 9-inch round cake pans, line the bottom with parchment paper, and then grease the top. Don't forget to flour the bottom and sides of both pans.

Then heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176C).

Whisk flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl until blended nicely

In a separate bowl, whisk the oil, granulated sugar, vanilla and brown sugar

Add the eggs, one at a time, whisking after each one.

Switch to a large rubber spatula. If you can, then scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl. Add the dry ingredients in three parts then, gently stir until they get mixed and the batter is smooth

Stir in the carrots, nuts, and raisins.

BAKE CAKE

Divide the cake batter between the prepared cake pans.

Bake the layers of the cake for 35 to 45 minutes until they are springy. Use a toothpick to test if it is done or not.

Once baked, take it out and let it cool in the pan for 15 minutes. Then carefully, turn the cake layers out onto the cooling racks.

Remove the parchment paper and cool it completely. If you find that the cake layer is sticking to the bottom of the pan, leave the cake pan upside down and allow gravity to do its thing.

TO FINISH

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese with a handheld mixer on medium speed for about 1 minute until it gets creamy. Add the powdered sugar, a 1/4 cup at a time, until it gets fluffy.

The next step is to pour in the whipping cream. Then beat it at medium speed for 2 to 3 minutes. When this frosting appears in a similar texture to the whipped cream, cover it to be used later.

When the cake layers get completely cool. then decorate the cake with layers of frostings

