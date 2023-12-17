Brown Sugar vs White Sugar: Which is good for your health?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Brown Sugar vs White Sugar: Which is better?

There is always a discussion about white and brown sugar among health-conscious people. In such a situation, it is very important to know what is white and brown sugar. Let us tell you today what is the difference between white and brown sugar and among these, which one is more beneficial for health.

Difference between white and brown sugar

Both white sugar and brown sugar are prepared from sugarcane juice. The method of preparing both sugars is almost the same. The difference between the two is that white sugar is produced through a purification process that removes the brown syrup. Brown sugar, on the other hand, either undergoes less processing to maintain the jaggery content or is produced by mixing white sugar with jaggery. Due to this, its color becomes brown.

There is also a difference in taste between brown and white sugar. White sugar is sweeter and is used in making sweets, cakes, etc. whereas the flavor of brown sugar is found in toffee and caramel. White sugar has more calories than brown sugar. While preparing white sugar, sulfur is used in it. White sugar can increase weight.

Brown sugar is very beneficial for health. It is useful for reducing weight. Let us tell you the benefits of brown sugar.

Benefits of brown sugar

Useful in reducing weight: Brown sugar is used to reduce weight. It contains much less calories than white sugar. It reduces weight.

Many nutrients are also found in brown sugar. Nutrients like Vitamin B, iron, calcium, and potassium are present in it. Chemicals are not used in preparing it. It strengthens the digestive system.

Brown sugar reduces menstrual cramps. During menstruation, boiling water and adding one spoonful of brown sugar, ginger, and tea leaves to it and drinking it provide relief from pain.

Brown sugar is also used to brighten the skin. It eliminates small spots and dirt present on the skin.

