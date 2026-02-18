Think your snack is healthy? Here’s what you might be missing

New Delhi:

Most people don’t reach for chips or sweets, thinking they are making a smart choice. The real trouble often begins with foods that look healthy. Protein bars, granola clusters, “baked not fried” snacks and low-fat labels create a sense of reassurance. But healthy-looking does not always mean healthy in practice.

Dr Hari Kishan Boorugu, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says the issue is rarely about intention. “People genuinely want to eat better. The mistake happens when marketing replaces awareness. A snack labelled healthy can still disrupt blood sugar, increase cravings or lead to overeating if not chosen carefully,” he explains.

Here are the most common mistakes that quietly undo good intentions.

Being overly restrictive backfires

Cutting out entire food groups, banning favourite treats or drastically reducing calories may feel disciplined at first. But it rarely lasts.“When the body feels deprived, it responds with fatigue, irritability and intense cravings. This is physiology, not lack of willpower,” says Dr Boorugu.

Over time, extreme restriction can also lead to nutrient deficiencies that affect hormones, digestion, skin and hair. Instead of eliminating carbohydrates, choose better sources such as brown rice or millets. Instead of forbidding sweets completely, practise portion control.

Consistency works better than perfection.

Mindless eating leads to overeating

Scrolling while snacking. Watching television. Standing in the kitchen, absent-mindedly finishing a packet. When distracted, it becomes difficult to register fullness cues. The result is often overeating, even with so-called healthy snacks.

“Mindful eating improves portion awareness and satisfaction,” Dr Boorugu notes. “When you slow down and focus on the meal, your body naturally regulates intake better.”

Healthy snacking should feel nourishing, not automatic.

Falling for store-bought “healthy” snacks

Many packaged snacks marketed as nutritious are highly processed. They may contain added syrups, refined flour, artificial sweeteners, palm oil or excess sodium. “These products may sit in the health aisle, but they can still cause rapid blood sugar spikes, especially in people with insulin resistance or diabetes,” warns Dr Boorugu.

Reading ingredient lists matters more than front-label claims. Whenever possible, opt for simpler alternatives such as roasted nuts, boiled eggs, Greek yoghurt with fruit or homemade low-ingredient snacks. If the ingredient list reads like a chemistry lesson, it is worth reconsidering.

Ignoring portion sizes

Even nutrient-dense foods can become problematic in excess. Nuts, dried fruits, peanut butter and trail mixes are calorie-dense and easy to overconsume. “A snack is meant to bridge hunger between meals, not replace them,” Dr Boorugu says. “For most adults, 150 to 250 calories is a reasonable snack range.”

Using smaller bowls or pre-portioned servings helps prevent unconscious overeating.

Skipping meals creates cravings

Skipping meals, especially breakfast, is another common pattern. While intermittent fasting works for some, others experience blood sugar dips, fatigue and stronger cravings later in the day. “A balanced start to the day that includes protein, fibre and healthy fats stabilises energy and reduces the urge for high-sugar snacks,” he explains.

Boiled eggs, protein and seed smoothies, or overnight oats are some simple solutions that can work, especially when mornings are busy.

Healthy eating is not about extremes or brands. Healthy eating should be sustainable, not restrictive.

