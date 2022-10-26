Bhai Dooj 2022: Celebrate the pious bond with these 3 lip-smacking dessert recipes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK This Bhai Dooj, celebrate the pious bond with lip-smacking dessert recipes.

Bhai Dooj is a symbol of the undying love of brother and sister. On this day, all the sisters wish for the long life and happiness of their brother. After Diwali, it is another festival to indulge in desserts and sweets. However, if you’re tired of overindulging in sweets, we have got a few healthy dessert recipes that can be consumed without worrying about gaining weight.

So, here are 3 healthy dessert recipes for Bhai Dooj celebrations.

1. Peanut butter and chocolate brownie bar

Ingredients

Creamy Peanut Butter- 250 gm

Crushed Dark Chocolate- 200 gm

Flour- 100 gm

Brown Sugar- 300 gm

Method

1. Set aside 60 gm of each of the chocolate and creamy peanut butter. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius and use baking paper to line a 25 cm square baking pan. Stirring occasionally, slowly heat the remaining creamy peanut butter, chocolate, and sugar in a frying pan until the sugar is almost melted. The mixture should be re-settled into a dish to chill.

2. Pour pre-melted creamy peanut butter over the brownie after melting it in a frying pan or the microwave on medium for 1 minute. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the top has a layer but the center appears slightly underbaked.

3. Spread pre-made chocolate over the brownie, melt it, and let it cool in the dish before cutting it into squares.

2. Oats kheer

Ingredients

1 cup oats

2 cups toned milk

1 tsp elaichi (cardamom) powder

8-10 almonds

5-6 walnuts

8-10 pistachios

8-10 raisins

1 carrot, grated

Jaggery to taste

2 tbsp desiccated coconut

1 tsp Ghee

1/2 cup pomegranate seeds

1 tsp flax seeds

1 tsp soaked chia seeds

Preparation:

1. In a pan over medium heat, roast the pistachios, almonds, and walnuts. Use your mortar and pestle to pound them into coarse chunks once they’re crispy and red. Place aside.

2. Add the milk, half a cup of water, and elaichi powder to another pan and bring to a boil.

3. Now include the jaggery and oats. Till the oats swell, boil the mixture. Add the shredded carrot and heat the mixture until it achieves the required consistency. Cut the heat off.

4. Scoop the mixture into a bowl, top with flax, chia, pomegranate, raisins, and desiccated coconut, and savor the goodness.

3. Chia seed pudding (Calorie and sugar-free)

Ingredients

½ cup coconut milk

½ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 cup cubed watermelon

1 tbsp pure maple syrup

¼ cup whole chia seeds

Toppings

Fruit of your choice

Direction

1. In a blender, combine coconut milk, almond milk, and watermelon on high speed until fully smooth.

2. Pour into a large bowl or another suitable glass container. Stir thoroughly after adding the maple syrup and chia seeds.

3. After another three minutes of sitting, stir the mixture once more, cover it, and refrigerate it for an hour or overnight.

4. Before serving, top with any colorful fruit of your choice, such as berries, bananas, apples, or oranges. You may also add almonds, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, raisins, or anything else you feel like experimenting with.

