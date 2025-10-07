Nutritionist reveals what’s the best thing to eat for your Karwa Chauth sargi Nutritionist Leema Mahajan shares what to eat for Karwa Chauth sargi, from skipping oily parathas to hydrating with coconut water. Here’s how to plan your pre-dawn meal to stay full, fresh, and energised throughout the day, while keeping the love glowing strong.

New Delhi:

As Karwa Chauth 2025 dawns, women across India prepare for a day of fasting, love, and devotion. But before the sunrise rituals begin, there’s one deliciously sacred moment everyone looks forward to, sargi. Traditionally prepared by mothers-in-law, sargi isn’t just a meal; it’s fuel for nearly 15 hours of fasting, energy for prayers, and the emotional warmth that keeps the festival glowing.

With changing lifestyles (and metabolism), it’s worth asking: what should your pre-dawn thali actually include? To make sure your fast feels light yet lasting, we turned to Leema Mahajan, a Nutritionist, who shared her expert-approved Karwa Chauth sargi guide. The nutritionist took to Instagram to share her take.

Why paratha may not be the best choice for sargi

“Parathas may feel heavy and filling, but they’re high in carbs and oil, which cause a sugar spike and then a crash, leaving you drained sooner,” says Leema Mahajan.

She recommends swapping them for something more balanced: “Try a nutritious bowl of overnight oats made with milk or curd, chia seeds, nuts, and seasonal fruits. It’s rich in protein, fibre, and slow-release energy, keeping you full and active through the fast.”

Coconut water — a natural rehydrator post-fast

Mahajan explains, “After a long fast, skipping straight to heavy foods or tea can upset the stomach. Start with coconut water. It’s naturally rich in electrolytes, hydrates gently, and helps reduce fatigue and acidity.”

It’s a small ritual with big rewards, easing the body out of fasting mode without the shock of heavy food.

The surprising ‘science’ behind making your wife happy

“Research shows that a happy wife contributes to a healthier, longer life for her husband too,” says Mahajan with a laugh. “So, along with food and hydration, don’t forget the little things — help her with chores, share light moments, and give her a compliment every now and then. It matters more than you think.”

After all, Karwa Chauth is as much about emotional nourishment as it is about fasting.

Karwa Chauth may be rooted in tradition, but it’s time we make those traditions smarter and more sustainable. With balanced sargi choices, mindful hydration, and a touch of affection, you can turn the day into one of wellness and love, not just fasting and fatigue.