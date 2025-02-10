Bedtime Drink: Know 5 benefits of drinking milk mixed with black pepper at night, know recipe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 benefits of drinking milk mixed with black pepper at night.

Staying healthy in today's busy life is no less than a challenge. Our diet and lifestyle have become such that small diseases surround us. But, if you want your health to always remain good and don't want to visit the doctor frequently, then you have to make some changes to your diet. All you have to do is mix a black pepper in milk and drink it.

Drinking milk before sleeping at night is considered very beneficial for health, but if you add black pepper to it, then its benefits increase manifold. Yes, black pepper contains antioxidants, vitamins and many such nutrients, which strengthen your immune system and protect you from many diseases.

Benefits of drinking milk mixed with black pepper

Strengthens immunity: Black pepper has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, which protect the body from infection. Taking it with milk can increase the body's immunity.

Provides relief from cold and cough: If you are troubled by the problem of cold and cough again and again, then drinking milk with black pepper will be very beneficial. It reduces sore throat and can help in expelling mucus.

Improves digestion: If you have problems with indigestion, gas or constipation, then before going to bed at night, drink a glass of hot milk mixed with a pinch of black pepper. This relieves stomach problems and strengthens the digestive system.

Helps in weight loss: If you want to lose weight, then black pepper milk can help you. It speeds up metabolism and can help reduce excess fat stored in the body.

Make bones strong: Milk contains calcium, which is beneficial for bones. At the same time, black pepper helps absorb calcium better, which strengthens the bones and prevents problems like osteoporosis.

How to make black pepper milk?

Take a glass of milk and heat it well.

Add 1-2 pinches of black pepper powder to it.

You can also add turmeric and honey to it for taste.

Drink the milk when it becomes slightly lukewarm.

When and how much to drink?

It is beneficial to drink this milk half an hour before sleeping at night.

Do not drink more than 1 glass a day, because excessive consumption of black pepper can cause stomach irritation.

If you want to stay healthy and avoid frequent illnesses, then drink black pepper milk before sleeping at night.

