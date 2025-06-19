BBQ chicken to honey mustard chicken; 7 best grilled chicken recipes you can make at home with ease While some people prefer their grilled chicken to be a particular taste and type, there are variations that you can always try. Here are some of the best grilled chicken recipes you can make at home with ease.

Cooking is a task that a lot of people tend to enjoy. From prepping your meal to cooking the meal or assembling it, the entire process can therapeutic. However, there are days when you don't feel like cooking and you just want to make something that easy and filling, grilled chicken can be a good option.

Classic Lemon Herb Grilled Chicken

This one includes a simple marinade of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, thyme and rosemary. It can give you a bright and zesty flavour. Marinate it and leave it for at least 2 hours and then grill until golden. You can serve it with salads, wraps or grilled vegetables.

BBQ Grilled Chicken

For this, you can use bone-in chicken pieces and marinate it with BBQ sauce and a little bit of apple cider vinegar and brown sugar. Then, grill it over medium heat, while brushing sauce frequently for the sticky and smoky coating.

Tandoori Grilled Chicken

For this, you will have to marinate the chicken with yoghurt, lemon, garlic, ginger and spices like cumin, coriander, and paprika. After marination, leave it for a few hours or overnight. Grill until the chicken is slightly charred. You can serve it with mint chutney.

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

This will give you a juicy and flavourful chicken that is sweet and tangy. The use of honey, Dijon mustard, olive oil, and garlic gives it flvaour and is perfect for dinners. You can serve it with roasted potatoes or salad.

Cajun Spiced Grilled Chicken

Rub chicken breasts with a Cajun spice blend (paprika, garlic powder, cayenne, oregano). Let it rest for 30 minutes before grilling. This will give you a bold, spicy and smoky chicken that you can serve with rice.

Greek-Style Grilled Chicken

Marinate the chicken with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano and yoghurt. This will give you a Mediterranean flavour and you can pair it with hummus, salad and grilled pita bread.

Teriyaki Grilled Chicken

For the marinade, use soy sauce, ginger, garlic, brown sugar, and rice vinegar. This will give you chicken which when grilled develops a caramelised glaze. Serve it with herbed rice or wraps.

