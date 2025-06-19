BBQ Chicken Burger to Taro Lava Bubble Tea: Scrumptious Korean dishes that can leave your mouth watering Enjoy delicious Korean fusion dishes like BBQ Chicken Burger and Taro Lava Bubble Tea, blending traditional flavours with modern twists. These scrumptious treats will tantalise your taste buds!

New Delhi:

Korean cuisine is known for its bold flavours, vibrant colours, and satisfying combinations of spice and sweetness. Whether you're a foodie or just exploring something new, head to Boba Bhai and dive into a tempting variety of scrumptious Korean dishes that are sure to leave your mouth watering! From smoky BBQ chicken burger to creamy taro lava bubble tea, every bite is packed with authentic taste and soul-warming comfort. Pair your meal with one of our signature bubble teas for the perfect flavour combo. Whether you're a Korean food lover or trying it for the first time, have an unforgettable experience with each bite.

Here are a few must-try dishes and drinks that blend traditional flavours with a modern twist:

1. BBQ Chicken Burger & BBQ Veggie Burger

Sink your teeth into a juicy BBQ Chicken Burger, packed with smoky grilled chicken, tangy Korean-style BBQ sauce, and crunchy slaw—all nestled in a soft, toasted bun. Not a meat eater? The BBQ Veggie Burger is just as satisfying, made with a crispy veggie patty smothered in the same bold flavours. Both versions offer a perfect mix of sweet, spicy, and savoury in every bite.

2. Taro Lava Bubble Tea

For a creamy, dreamy drink experience, try the Taro Lava Bubble Tea. This eye-catching purple beverage combines the earthy sweetness of taro with creamy milk and chewy tapioca pearls. The “lava” effect comes from rich taro paste swirling through the drink, making it as beautiful as it is delicious.

3. Jamun Kala Khatta with Popping Boba

Want something refreshingly tangy? The Jamun Kala Khatta with Popping Boba is a flavourful explosion! This drink is made with the deep, fruity notes of jamun (Indian blackberry) blended with the tartness of kala khatta syrup. Topped with popping boba that bursts with flavour, every sip is a party in your mouth.

4. Korean Loaded Buldak Fried Veg Momos

Spice lovers, meet your new favourite snack: Korean Loaded Buldak Fried Veg Momos. These crispy dumplings are stuffed with savoury vegetables, deep-fried to perfection, and drenched in fiery Buldak (Korean spicy chicken) sauce. Topped with cheese, herbs, and a hint of sesame, they’re the ultimate comfort food with a kick.

Whether you're craving a hearty burger or a unique, refreshing drink, these Korean-inspired dishes and beverages will surely leave you wanting more. So next time you’re hungry, why not try something a little different — and absolutely delicious?

