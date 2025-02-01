Basant Panchami 2025: Offer this delicious Rasmalai to Goddess Saraswati, know recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Offer this delicious Rasmalai to Goddess Saraswati, know the recipe.

Basant Panchami is a special festival of Indian culture, which especially symbolises the arrival of the spring season. This year, Basant Panchami On this day, Goddess Saraswati is worshipped and delicious dishes are prepared in every home. Rasmalai, which is a delicious and mildly sweet dessert, is included in the bhog on the occasion of Basant Panchami. If you also want to prepare Rasmalai on this day, then this recipe will prove to be helpful for you.

Rasmalai Recipe

Ingredients

Milk – 1 litre

Sugar – ½ cup

Saffron strands – 5-6

Cardamom powder – ½ teaspoon

Rasmalai biscuits (poha) – 10-12

Almonds, pistachios - for garnishing

How to make:

First of all, put 1 litre of milk in a pan and put it to a boil. Keep stirring the milk continuously so that it does not stick to the bottom.

When the milk starts boiling, add 5-6 strands of saffron and mix well. This will give the milk a beautiful yellow colour and will also enhance its taste.

Add sugar and cardamom: Now add ½ cup sugar to the milk and boil it till it dissolves completely. Then add ½ teaspoon cardamom powder to it and mix it well.

Let the Rasmalai biscuits soften by putting them in lukewarm water. Remove the biscuits from the water and put them in the milk. Now leave it to slowly immerse in the milk so that the biscuits absorb the milk and become tasty.

Once the Rasmalai is ready, keep it in the fridge to cool. While serving, garnish it with chopped almonds and pistachios.

Now your Rasmalai is ready. Offer it to Goddess Saraswati as a Basant Panchami bhog and then enjoy it with your family.

Everyone likes the mildly sweet and creamy taste of Rasmalai. By eating it, you can make this special day of Basant Panchami even more auspicious.

