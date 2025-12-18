Balanced diet benefits in 2026: Dietician explains why fad diets fall short A leading dietician explains why balanced meals are more effective and sustainable than fad diets in 2026, offering evidence-based nutrition tips for long-term health and wellness.

Fad diets tend to promise quick fixes for weight loss through the elimination of large food categories or significantly reducing the caloric intake. Although this helps to shed pounds in the short term, there is a chance that it can go on to hamper the body’s balance of nutrients and metabolism in the long run.

A diet that is too low in carbs, fats, or caloric intake can yield results like fatigue, lack of nutrients, hormonal imbalances, and loss of muscle mass. This is particularly true in 2026, where lifestyle-related disorders like diabetes, PCOD, and thyroid problems are on the rise and increasing in numbers in the country of India.

How a Healthy Meal Helps Metabolism

"A balanced diet means having the correct mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats, along with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Carbohydrates act as a source of energy, while proteins are essential to build muscle mass and also act as an appetite suppressant. On similar lines, a balanced diet ensures proper levels of blood sugar, which in turn maintains the proper functionality of the metabolism of our body. On the contrary, adopting a strict diet causes the body to go into a ‘conserve’ mode, thereby hampering the body's metabolism. For the more sedentary yet stress-prone residents of urban India, a balanced diet is the key to maintaining proper body functions, along with weight control," said Ms Richa Anand, Chief Dietitian, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai.

Are Immunity and Mental Health Affected by Diet?

Absolutely. Almost 70% of the body's immune system has a connection with the well-being of the gastrointestinal tract, which is affected by the food intake that an individual has. A healthy diet containing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fermented foods, along with healthy amounts of protein in the food intake, helps boost the immune system and protects against any inflammation due to the food intake.

Moreover, emerging studies emphasise the immense connection between food habits and the factors related to mental health. Certain food substances like omega-3 fatty acid intake, B vitamins, iron, and magnesium have immense value in the indication related to mental well-being and the activities related to the "brain."

An impartial and improper intake of food may further generate irritability and poor concentration in an individual. In the year 2026, healthy food would be an immense source for the overall physical and mental well-being of an individual.

