Ashwagandha vs shatavari: Which herb helps women’s stress better? Ashwagandha and shatavari both ease stress, but trials differ. Ashwagandha shows stronger evidence for cortisol and anxiety; shatavari shows promise for women around reproductive transitions. Here’s how to choose, with study references.

New Delhi:

Herbal adaptogens are back in clinic conversations, and two names keep appearing in women’s health notes: ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) and shatavari (Asparagus racemosus). Both have long roots in Ayurvedic practice, but which one actually helps when stress piles up, and does one suit women more than the other?

Short answer: Both show promise, but the evidence and the likely benefits differ. Ashwagandha has stronger clinical data for reducing physiological stress markers (like cortisol) and anxiety symptoms; shatavari’s emerging trials suggest it can ease stress-related symptoms in women, especially around reproductive transitions. Below is a practical, study-based comparison to help clinicians and readers decide which might be the better choice for a particular woman.

What they are, simply

Ashwagandha is a small shrub whose root extracts have been studied as an adaptogen, a substance that may help the body resist physical and mental stress. Shatavari is a climbing plant traditionally used as a female tonic in Ayurveda, credited with balancing hormones, supporting reproductive health and calming the nervous system.

The clinical evidence: Ashwagandha first

Multiple randomised, placebo-controlled trials have tested standardised ashwagandha extracts for stress and anxiety. A notable RCT led by Lopresti and colleagues found that a standardised ashwagandha extract reduced perceived stress and biomarkers consistent with HPA-axis moderation. That trial and others report improvements in validated stress and anxiety scales and reductions in cortisol.

Industry-sponsored trials of specific ashwagandha extracts (for example, KSM-66) also report meaningful reductions in perceived stress scores and cortisol; safety data across several trials show short-term use (6–8 weeks) is generally well tolerated in adults.

Bottom line: strongest randomised human data exist for ashwagandha as an anti-stress adaptogen, including objective cortisol reductions in multiple trials.

The clinical evidence: Shatavari for women’s stress

Shatavari’s modern clinical literature is smaller but growing, and interestingly focused on women, especially around reproductive stages (perimenopause, postpartum). Recent randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials have reported that shatavari root extract improved mood, vasomotor symptoms and perceived stress scores in peri-/menopausal cohorts over 4–8 weeks, without major adverse events. A multicentre 8-week trial found statistically significant improvements in mood and perceived stress in women aged 45–65.

Preclinical and narrative reviews also describe shatavari’s antioxidant and neuromodulatory actions that plausibly reduce anxiety and stress, and historically, it’s been used as a calming galactagogue and female tonic. However, large-scale trials on generalised anxiety disorder are lacking.

Bottom line: shatavari shows promising, women-focused benefits, particularly in menopausal or reproductive contexts, but the overall trial base is smaller than ashwagandha’s.

Both herbs deserve a place in modern conversations about women’s stress, but they are not interchangeable. Ashwagandha has a stronger evidence base, particularly for lowering cortisol and reducing anxiety. Shatavari is emerging as a valuable, women-centred option for stress tied to reproductive transitions and shows encouraging RCT results in that group.