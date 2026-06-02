Vada pav goes global! Mumbai’s legendary snack earns a spot on world sandwich list

New Delhi:

When Mumbaikars say vada pav is more than just a snack, they mean it. For them, the humble combination of a spicy potato fritter tucked inside a soft pav has fuelled generations of commuters, students and office-goers. Now, it has earned recognition far beyond Mumbai’s crowded streets.

TasteAtlas, the popular global food guide, has included Mumbai’s legendary Ashok Vada Pav in its list of the World’s Most Iconic Sandwiches, placing it at number 25. The recognition has once again put one of India’s most beloved street foods in the international spotlight.

The story behind Mumbai’s most famous vada pav

Located near Kirti College in Dadar, Ashok Vada Pav is considered an institution among street food lovers. The outlet dates back to 1966 and is widely associated with the origins of vada pav itself. For decades, it has served everyone from college students and office commuters to celebrities and tourists.

According to food historians, the snack was created as an affordable, filling meal for mill workers and daily commuters. Its portability, affordability and bold flavours helped transform it into a symbol of Mumbai’s fast-paced culture.

Why the world loves vada pav

Popularly known as the desi burger, vada pav features the combination of the crisp fritters made from potatoes, soft bun, spiced garlic chutney, and fried green chili peppers. Many vada pav fans say its appeal goes beyond taste. The snack represents Mumbai’s spirit: quick, affordable, practical and packed with flavour.

A proud moment for Indian street food

The TasteAtlas ranking places Ashok Vada Pav alongside globally famous sandwiches from countries including Turkey, Vietnam, the United States and Italy. For many food lovers, the recognition is proof that street food can stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the world's most celebrated culinary creations.

This food item is also symbolic of the increasing popularity of Indian regional cuisine in the international world, cuisines that have been popular locally for ages but are just beginning to receive their due recognition. The uniqueness of vada pav is that it has never lost its essence. While modern versions may experiment with cheese, sauces and fusion flavours, the original continues to win hearts with its simplicity.

For Mumbaikars, the latest recognition may not come as a surprise. After all, they have known for decades that a great vada pav is not just food. It is part of the city’s identity.

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