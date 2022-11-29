As Holiday season begins, try out these delicious pumpkin pie, stuffed turkey breast recipes

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Recipe of pumpkin pie

Celebrating harvest in its truest form calls for a celebration with your loved ones. An amalgamation of good food and good company, and of course paying absolute gratitude. With scrumptious pies and casseroles, these recipes curated by Chef Prasad Metrani, Director of Culinary, Conrad Bengaluru will have you relishing winter delicacies.

PUMPKIN PIE

Ingredients

Basic Pie Dough:

300gms all-purpose flour

60 ml cold vegetable shortening

30 gms sugar

10 ml apple cider vinegar

5 gms salt

180 gms cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Pie filling:

All-purpose flour, for dusting

220 gms pumpkin

80 ml heavy cream

40 gms granulated sugar

3 large eggs

5gms ground cinnamon

2 gms of freshly grated nutmeg

Few drops of vanilla extract

5 gms salt

Icing sugar, for sprinkling (optional)

Directions

Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round on a lightly floured surface. Ease into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold the overhanging dough under itself and crimp the edges with your fingers. Pierce the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Chill for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Line the chilled dough with foil and fill it with pie weights or dried beans. Transfer to the oven and bake until the edges are golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil and weights and continue baking until the crust is golden all over, 10 to 15 more minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

Make the filling: Gently whisk the pumpkin, cream, granulated sugar, 2 eggs, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and salt (do not overmix). Beat the remaining egg and brush on the crust edge; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Pour the filling into the crust and bake until set around the edges, 50 minutes to 1 hour (the middle will still jiggle slightly). Transfer to a rack; let it cool completely.

STUFFED TURKEY BREAST

INGREDIENTS

2 skin-on boneless turkey breast halves (about 1 lb per half)*

4 cloves garlic, pressed

1 large shallot, finely chopped

4 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

2 tbsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 tbsp. grated orange zest

4 tbsp. olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and pepper

Gravy, for serving

DIRECTION

Step 1: Heat oven to 425 degrees F. In a medium bowl, combine garlic, shallot, parsley, rosemary, orange zest, 2 Tbsp olive oil, and 1/2 tsp each salt and pepper.

Step 2: Working with one turkey breast half at a time, remove the skin in one piece, being careful not to tear it, and set aside.

Step 3: Butterfly and pound each breast to 1/4-in thick. Divide herb mixture among each breast, leaving a 3/4-in. border all the way around. Starting at the short end, roll up each turkey breast. Lay skin on top of each breast, tucking and wrapping it under the edges, then tie it with kitchen string, spacing it about 2 inches apart. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 4: Brush each with 1 Tbsp oil, season with 1/2 tsp salt, and roast for 25 min., then reduce oven temp to 375 degrees F and continue roasting until internal temp reaches 160 degrees F on an instant-read thermometer, 25 to 30 min. more. Transfer breasts to a cutting board and let rest for at least 10 min.

Step 5: Remove the string, slice it, and arrange it on a platter. Garnish with additional fresh herbs, if desired. Serve with Pan gravy.

Read More Lifestyle News