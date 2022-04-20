Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aam Panna to Sattu Sharbat, desi summer coolers to keep your refreshed

We are facing one of the hottest summers every recorded in the country. With this kinds of temperature, it becomes extremely difficult to maintain health and stay fit. Staying hydrated is the most important factor to deal with the blistering heat. Enjoying your favourite beverages to beat the heat and proper hydration to the body sounds like a great idea. Here are a few summer drinks to beat the heat.

AAM PANNA

Ingredients:

. 1 raw mango

. 2 cup water

. 3 tbsp mint / pudina

. 1/4 cup sugar

. 1/2 tsp cardamom powder

. 1/2 tsp cumin pwoder

. 1/2 tsp pepper powder

. 3/4 tsp salt

Method:

. Firstly, in a pressure cooker take 1 raw mango and pour 2 cup water.

. Cover and pressure cook for 5 whistles or until mango are cooked well.

. Cool completely, and peel the skin of mango.

. Also, scrape the pulp of mango making sure the skin has separated.

. Transfer the mango pulp to a blender.

. Also add mint and sugar.

. Blend to smooth paste without adding any water.

. Now add cardamom powder, cumin powder, pepper powder and salt.

. Mix well making sure everything is well combined with aam panna concentrate is ready.

. To serve, in a tall glass take a tbsp of aam panna concentrate and add few ice cubes.

. Pour in ice-cold water and mix well.

. Finally, enjoy aam panna garnished with fresh mint leaves.

LEMONADE

Ingredients:

. 1 3/4 cups white sugar

. 1 cup water

. 9 medium lemons, or more as needed

. 7 cups ice-cold water

. Ice as needed

Method:

. Combine sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan. Stir to dissolve sugar while mixture comes to a boil. Set aside to cool slightly.

. Meanwhile, roll lemons around on your counter to soften. Cut in half lengthwise, and squeeze into a liquid measuring cup.

. Add pulp to the juice, but discard any seeds. Continue juicing until you have 1 1/2 cups fresh juice and pulp.

. Pour 7 cups ice-cold water into a pitcher. Stir in lemon juice and pulp, then add simple syrup to taste.

. Add ice and serve the energetic drink

SATTU SHARBAT

Ingredients:

. 1.5 litres chilled water

. 6 tablespoon sattu (roasted black chickpea flour)

. 4 to 6 tablespoon regular sugar or organic unrefined cane sugar or jaggery - add as per taste

. 1/4 teaspoon black salt or 2 to 3 pinches of black salt (optional)

Method:

. Take chilled water in individual glasses. You can also take all of the chilled water in a mug and then mix.

. Add 2 tbsp sattu in each glass.

. Add sugar or jaggery as per taste.

. Add a pinch of black salt in each glass. For some tang, you can also add lemon or lime juice.

. Stir and mix everything very well.

VIRJIN MOJITO

Ingredients:

. 10 mint leaves, large or 15 small

. 2 tbsp lime juice

. 2 tbsp honey simple syrup

. Water

. Ice optional

. Lime slices optional

Method:

. Place mint leaves and lime juice in a glass and muddle them together for 1 minute.

. 10 mint leaves, large 2 tbsp lime juice

. Add the honey simple syrup.

. 2 tbsp honey simple syrup

. Add the water.

. Garnish with lime slices, a sprig of mint, and/or fresh fruit.

LEMON AND GINGER SQUASH

Ingredients:

. 500ml fresh lemon juice

. 100ml ginger juice

. 1 1/4kgs sugar

. 500ml water

Method:

. Take a heavy-bottomed pan and put water , when the water comes to boiling water, add sugar and stir continuously till sugar melts and cook for 5minutes and keep aside.

. After that add the lemon juice and ginger juice and mix well.

. Keep aside to cool to cool it down and transfer in a bottle to refrigerate.

. While serving mix 1/4 glass squash and 3/4 glass water.

. Serve chilled.

PINEAPPLE MOCKTAIL

Ingredients:

. 1 cup pineapple juice

. 2 cups lime lemon soda

. 2 tablespoons rose syrup

. 1 cup crushed ice

. 2 pineapple wedges for decoration (optional)

. 2 small sprigs mint leaves for decoration (optional)

Method:

. Take two tall glasses. In order to get nice color gradient, first put crushed ice in the glasses.

. Pour pineapple juice on ice. Then add Sprite.

. Over this add rose syrup. Being the heaviest it will settle down at the bottom.

. Stir the mixture a little bit so that the contents get slightly mixed, but still they can be seen separately.

. Decorate the glass with pineapple wedges and mint leaves, or with decorative straw of your choice.

. Serve chilled.

KIWI MINT MOCKTAIL

Ingredients:

. 3 kiwi fruit peeled and diced

. 1 lime juiced

. 10 mint leaves

. 2 cups water

. 1 teaspoon sweetener of choice

Method:

. Place kiwi fruit, lime juice, mint leaves and sweetener (if using) in a high spend blender.

. Blend until smooth.

. Divide between 2 ice-filled glasses and top with water.

. Garnish with mint or extra kiwi.

KANJI DRINK

Ingredients:

. 200 grams red carrots

. 50 grams beetroots

. 5 teaspoons yellow mustard seeds

. 2 litres water

. 4 teaspoons salt

. 2 teaspoons turmeric powder

. 1 teaspoon red chili powder

Method:

. Start by preparing the carrots and beets. If using black carrots, then you can skip adding the beetroots.

. Wash the carrots and discard 1/2-inch of the top and bottom. Peel them using a vegetable peeler. Cut the carrots into 1/4-inch thick and 1 inch long fingers.

. Wash the beetroots and discard the 1/2-inch of top and bottom. Peel it using a vegetable peeler. Cut the beetroot into thin wedges.

. Add mustard seeds to a grinder and grind to make a coarse powder.

. Gather the remaining ingredients.