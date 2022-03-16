Aam Panna, Jaljeera, Sugarcane Juice to Lassi: Summer drinks to beat the heat

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZANZANEET/FOODALLTIMEOFFICIAL Summer drinks that keep the body cool

Summer has kick-started! With temperatures beginning to soar high, you are left in sweat and dehydration. Your body tends to lose water at a faster pace due to excessive sweating. Going out in sun becomes a difficult task as we feel so exhausted that we lack energy and zeal to do anything worthwhile. Thus, one of the best ways to energise your body and maintain good health is to drink lots of water that helps keep you hydrated in the sweltering and scorching heat. But, to add taste and refresh your body, summer drinks and beverages can also be included in your diet to satisfy your thirst. Not just drinks like aam panna, laasi, coconut water, sugarcane juice make your body cool but also detox it.

So, we suggest a bunch of some easy-to-make summer drinks, which you can relish and carry along while traveling in sun.

Aam Panna

Aam Panna is well known for its heat-resistant properties. Prepared using mango pulp blended with cumin, jeera and mint leaves, it is treated as a flavoursome and healthy beverage to fight the intense summer heat. It is very beneficial in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and is also high in vitamin C content.

Jaljeera

The chatpatta jeera and water drink helps in digestion-related problems. The roasted cumin seeds are first made into coarse powder and then, mixed with water. Sip in a chilled glass of jaljeera and endure summers like never before.

Roohafza

The all-time favourite 'Roohafza' is considered one of the best cooling drinks that help beat the heat. Roohafza is loved by all, irrespective of their age. It can be used in making mouth-watering shakes, puddings or custard, nimbu pani and milk.

Sugarcane Juice

Yummy Yummy, in my tummy! Sugarcane juice builds up plasma and body fluids, helping you counter dehydration in the healthiest manner. To enhance its taste add some mint leaves and lemon. Gulp the juice and keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

Buttermilk (Chaas)

The perfect rescue summer drink, buttermilk or chaas is one of the most loved liquid consumed in North India. Traditional chaas is made by blending yogurt with a bit of water, mixed with roasted cumin seeds and some pudina. Chaas also helps in digestion and is loaded with nutritional value.

Sattu

A nutritious morning beverage, sattu ka sharbat (made from a puff of powdered roasted black chana, or chickpeas) is consumed in any one of three ways-- ladled into buttermilk with a ripple of black salt, lemon, cumin and coriander leaves; with sugar-sweetened cold water; or with water topped with crumbled brittle jaggery.

Coconut Water

A chilled glass of coconut water can instantly refresh your mind and body. This is the ideal drink to keep summer blues at bay.

Lassi

Punjabis and Lassi are a match made in heaven! This cool and creamy refreshment is an amazing summer drink. Since lassi is churned out of yogurt, it is considered beneficial for our digestive system and it is also a good source of probiotics.