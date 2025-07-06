7 surprising foods that can spike your blood sugar levels The food you eat directly affects your blood sugar levels and you should be mindful of what you eat. You shouldn't consume foods that spike your blood sugar. Here are some surprising foods that can spike your blood sugar levels.

New Delhi:

High blood sugar is condition wherein there is too much glucose in your blood. People who suffer from diabetes usually have high blood sugar levels as their body doesn't produce the required insulin or the insulin that is produced by the body, isn't used effectively. When blood sugar level is not managed properly, it can affect your overall health and well-being. It can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, retinopathy and neuropathy among others. Hence, it is crucial that you manage your blood sugar levels.

One major factor that has an impact on your blood sugar levels is your diet. The food you eat directly affects your blood sugar levels and you should be mindful of what you eat. You shouldn't consume foods that spike your blood sugar. However, sometimes, unknowingly, you tend to do so because you don't know that these foods increase your blood sugar levels. Here are some surprising foods that can spike your blood sugar levels.

Granola and Granola Bars

While these are marketed as health foods, granola and granola bars can be loaded with refined carbs, syrups, and dried fruits, which are high on the glycemic index (GI). These cause quick spikes in your blood sugar.

Flavoured Yoghurt

While plain yogurt is healthy, flavoured varieties usually have added sugars, sometimes as much as 20 grams per serving. This hidden sugar can rapidly increase your blood glucose, especially you eat these on an empty stomach.

Fruit Juices

Even 100% natural fruit juice lacks fibre, which is found in whole fruits. This leads to rapid sugar absorption. Orange juice, can cause a blood sugar spike immediately after drinking it.

Whole Wheat Bread

While it is better than white bread, whole wheat bread can still have a high glycemic load depending on the brand and processing. Some whole wheat breads also have added sugars or are made from finely milled flour, which spikes glucose levels.

Instant Oatmeal

Although oats are healthy, instant oatmeal is highly processed and may have sugar, salt and flavourings. Its reduced fibre content makes it digest quickly, which results in increased blood sugar levels.

Dried Fruits

Dried fruits like raisins, dates, or apricots are concentrated sources of natural sugar. Without the water content of fresh fruit, sugar content increases significantly, which then spikes blood sugar.

Coffee Drinks (with add-ons)

While coffee doesn't spike blood sugar levels, however, flavoured lattes, iced coffees, and frappes might have syrups, whipped cream and sugary milk. These additions can make your drink a sugar bomb.

