7 reasons why hung curd should be a staple in your diet

Curd, a staple in our daily meals, not only imparts a delightful tang to dishes but also boasts health benefits. Integral to Indian cuisine, no meal is complete without curd and rice. Enter hung curd – a versatile and therapeutic variant with its water content removed. Easily crafted at home by straining curd through muslin cloth, hung curd finds its place in various Indian and Middle Eastern dishes. From the classic Shrikhand to serving as a healthier alternative in dips, hung curd elevates both taste and nutritional value. This article explores seven compelling health benefits of incorporating hung curd into your diet.

Rich in protein:

Hung curd is packed with protein, essential for building and repairing tissues, boosting metabolism, and keeping you feeling fuller for longer. This makes it ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to manage their weight.

Gut-friendly goodness:

The probiotics present in hung curd support a healthy gut by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. This aids digestion, helps in nutrient absorption, and may alleviate issues like bloating and constipation.

Rich in calcium:

As a dairy product, hung curd is a significant source of calcium, vital for maintaining strong bones and teeth. Regular consumption can contribute to preventing conditions like osteoporosis and promote overall bone health.

Enhances skin health:

The combination of protein and probiotics in hung curd can contribute to healthier skin. Probiotics may help manage conditions like acne, while protein supports the repair and regeneration of skin cells.

Inflammation fighter:

Hung curd's anti-inflammatory properties can be your ally in reducing joint pain, swelling, and even chronic inflammation. So, if you're battling arthritis or other inflammatory conditions, incorporating hung curd into your diet might just bring some relief.

Low in calories:

Compared to its unstrained counterpart, hung curd is lower in calories. This makes it a suitable choice for those watching their calorie intake while still seeking a satisfying and flavorful dairy option.

Lactose friendly choice:

For those with lactose intolerance, hung curd can be a game-changer. The straining process reduces lactose significantly, making it easier to digest for many people who typically avoid dairy.

