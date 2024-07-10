5 Korean dish recipes you can easily make at home

Korean cuisine is renowned for its bold flavours, vibrant colours, and the use of fresh ingredients. Whether you're a fan of spicy dishes or prefer something mild and savoury, Korean food offers a wide range of options to tantalise your taste buds. Here are five delicious Korean dishes that you can recreate in your own kitchen.
Bibimbap (Mixed Rice Bowl)
Ingredients:
- Cooked white rice
- Vegetables (spinach, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts)
- Protein (beef, chicken, tofu)
- Gochujang (Korean chilli paste)
- Soy sauce
- Sesame oil
- Sesame seeds
- Fried egg (optional)
Instructions:
- Prepare the vegetables by blanching or sautéing them separately.
- Cook the protein with soy sauce and sesame oil until fully cooked.
- In a bowl, arrange the rice and top it with the cooked vegetables and protein.
- Add a spoonful of gochujang for spice (adjust to taste) and drizzle with sesame oil.
- Optionally, top with a fried egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.
Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)
Ingredients:
- Kimchi (aged is preferable)
- Pork belly or tofu
- Garlic
- Onion
- Tofu (optional)
- Korean chilli flakes (gochugaru)
- Soy sauce
- Sesame oil
- Green onions
Instructions:
- Sauté garlic, onion, and pork belly (or tofu) in a pot until browned.
- Add kimchi and stir-fry briefly.
- Pour in water or broth, season with soy sauce, gochugaru, and sesame oil.
- Simmer for about 15-20 minutes until flavors meld.
- Garnish with chopped green onions and serve hot with rice.
Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)
Ingredients:
- Sweet potato starch noodles (dangmyeon)
- Beef or chicken
- Soy sauce
- Garlic
- Carrots
- Spinach
- Bell peppers
- Sesame oil
- Sugar
- Soy sauce
- Sesame seeds
Instructions:
- Boil noodles until tender, then drain and rinse under cold water.
- Sauté meat with garlic and soy sauce until cooked through.
- Stir-fry vegetables separately until tender-crisp.
- Combine all ingredients in a pan with soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil.
- Garnish with sesame seeds before serving warm or cold.
Bingsu (Korean Shaved Ice Dessert)
Ingredients:
- Shaved ice or crushed ice
- Sweetened condensed milk
- Red bean paste (optional)
- Fresh fruit (strawberries, mango, kiwi)
- Rice cakes (tteok) (optional)
- Nuts or seeds (optional)
Instructions:
- Prepare shaved or crushed ice and place it in a bowl.
- Drizzle sweetened condensed milk generously over the ice.
- Top with red bean paste, fresh fruit, rice cakes, nuts, or seeds as desired.
- Serve immediately and enjoy this refreshing Korean dessert.
Ramen (Korean Instant Noodles)
Ingredients:
- Korean instant noodles (ramyeon)
- Soup base or seasoning packet
- Water
- Toppings (egg, kimchi, vegetables, meat)
Instructions:
- Boil water in a pot and add the noodles.
- Cook according to package instructions until noodles are tender.
- Add soup base or seasoning packet and stir well.
- Optionally, add toppings like a boiled egg, kimchi, vegetables, or meat.
- Serve hot and enjoy this quick and satisfying Korean noodle dish.
