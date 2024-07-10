Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 Korean dish recipes you can easily make at home

Korean cuisine is renowned for its bold flavours, vibrant colours, and the use of fresh ingredients. Whether you're a fan of spicy dishes or prefer something mild and savoury, Korean food offers a wide range of options to tantalise your taste buds. Here are five delicious Korean dishes that you can recreate in your own kitchen.

Bibimbap (Mixed Rice Bowl)

Image Source : SOCIALBibimbap

Ingredients:

Cooked white rice

Vegetables (spinach, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts)

Protein (beef, chicken, tofu)

Gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

Sesame seeds

Fried egg (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare the vegetables by blanching or sautéing them separately. Cook the protein with soy sauce and sesame oil until fully cooked. In a bowl, arrange the rice and top it with the cooked vegetables and protein. Add a spoonful of gochujang for spice (adjust to taste) and drizzle with sesame oil. Optionally, top with a fried egg and sprinkle with sesame seeds before serving.

Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi Stew)

Image Source : SOCIALKimchi Jjigae

Ingredients:

Kimchi (aged is preferable)

Pork belly or tofu

Garlic

Onion

Tofu (optional)

Korean chilli flakes (gochugaru)

Soy sauce

Sesame oil

Green onions

Instructions:

Sauté garlic, onion, and pork belly (or tofu) in a pot until browned. Add kimchi and stir-fry briefly. Pour in water or broth, season with soy sauce, gochugaru, and sesame oil. Simmer for about 15-20 minutes until flavors meld. Garnish with chopped green onions and serve hot with rice.

Japchae (Stir-Fried Glass Noodles)

Image Source : SOCIALJapchae

Ingredients:

Sweet potato starch noodles (dangmyeon)

Beef or chicken

Soy sauce

Garlic

Carrots

Spinach

Bell peppers

Sesame oil

Sugar

Soy sauce

Sesame seeds

Instructions:

Boil noodles until tender, then drain and rinse under cold water. Sauté meat with garlic and soy sauce until cooked through. Stir-fry vegetables separately until tender-crisp. Combine all ingredients in a pan with soy sauce, sugar, and sesame oil. Garnish with sesame seeds before serving warm or cold.

Bingsu (Korean Shaved Ice Dessert)

Image Source : SOCIALBingsu

Ingredients:

Shaved ice or crushed ice

Sweetened condensed milk

Red bean paste (optional)

Fresh fruit (strawberries, mango, kiwi)

Rice cakes (tteok) (optional)

Nuts or seeds (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare shaved or crushed ice and place it in a bowl. Drizzle sweetened condensed milk generously over the ice. Top with red bean paste, fresh fruit, rice cakes, nuts, or seeds as desired. Serve immediately and enjoy this refreshing Korean dessert.

Ramen (Korean Instant Noodles)

Image Source : FREEPIK Ramen

Ingredients:

Korean instant noodles (ramyeon)

Soup base or seasoning packet

Water

Toppings (egg, kimchi, vegetables, meat)

Instructions:

Boil water in a pot and add the noodles. Cook according to package instructions until noodles are tender. Add soup base or seasoning packet and stir well. Optionally, add toppings like a boiled egg, kimchi, vegetables, or meat. Serve hot and enjoy this quick and satisfying Korean noodle dish.

