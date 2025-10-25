Discover deliciousness! 5 Indian-style pasta dishes that redefine comfort food Discover 5 creative pasta recipes with an Indian twist, from butter chicken penne to paneer tikka spaghetti and coconut curry pasta. Fusion comfort food that’s bold, flavourful, and unapologetically desi.

New Delhi:

There’s something wonderfully satisfying about pasta...It’s comforting, quick, and endlessly adaptable. But in India, we rarely leave a dish untouched by our own bold, spice-happy imagination. From butter chicken penne to masala macaroni, the Indian kitchen has turned Italian classics into flavour-packed crossovers.

If you’re ready to go beyond the usual Alfredo and Arrabbiata, here are some creative pasta recipes that celebrate the best of both worlds, creamy, cheesy comfort meets Indian-style zest.

Butter chicken penne: The ultimate fusion comfort

It’s the crowd-favourite north Indian curry, but silkier and perfectly clingy to your penne. Start with leftover butter chicken (or make it fresh if you’re feeling ambitious).

Shred the chicken and mix it with just enough makhani gravy to coat the pasta.

Finish with cream, kasuri methi, and a squeeze of lime.

It’s indulgent, aromatic, and dangerously moreish, the kind of dish that turns weekday dinners into feasts.

Paneer tikka spaghetti: Smoky, tangy, irresistible

Take the street-side joy of paneer tikka and give it a global spin. Grill marinated paneer cubes with capsicum and onion, then toss them into al dente spaghetti coated in a spiced tomato sauce.

Add a hint of roasted cumin and chilli flakes for that Indo-Italian kick. Top with coriander instead of basil, because why not?

Coconut curry pasta: Where Kerala meets Rome

Think of this as pasta meets thenga curry.

Sauté mustard seeds, curry leaves, garlic, and shallots in coconut oil.

Add coconut milk, turmeric, and your choice of vegetables (zucchini and beans work beautifully).

Toss in penne or fusilli, and finish with a squeeze of lemon.

It’s light, aromatic, and sunshine in a bowl, perfect for a tropical twist on comfort food.

Masala macaroni: The Indian childhood classic

No list of Indian-style pasta is complete without this roadside legend.

Boil macaroni and toss it in sautéed onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and a pinch of garam masala.

Add a handful of peas or bell peppers for colour.

Sprinkle grated cheese if you’re feeling nostalgic.

It’s fast, fiery, and unapologetically desi, the pasta that’s equal parts nostalgia and chaos.

Palak cream pasta: A greener, healthier spin

Who says fusion can’t be wholesome?

Blend steamed spinach with garlic, a touch of cream, and a dash of pepper to make a velvety sauce.

Toss it with penne or farfalle, and top with toasted nuts or crumbled paneer.

It’s your Italian favourite wearing a healthy Indian disguise, and it tastes as good as it looks.

Indian-style pasta is proof that culinary borders are meant to be crossed, with butter, spice, and plenty of flair. Whether you like it fiery, creamy, or coconutty, these fusion recipes turn familiar ingredients into bold, feel-good meals. Because when Italy meets India, dinner’s never boring.

