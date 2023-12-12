5 healthy subs to enjoy this Christmas without compromising your health goals

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 healthy subs to enjoy this Christmas.

Christmas is a time filled with joy, love, and of course, delicious food. But if you're conscious about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, it can be challenging to resist the temptation of indulgent treats and high-calorie meals during the festive season. However, there's no need to worry! In this article, we've compiled a list of five healthy subs that you can enjoy without compromising your health goals this Christmas in 2023.

Roasted Turkey and Cranberry Sub:

A traditional Christmas staple that is both delicious and nutritious. Opt for whole-grain bread or a low-carb wrap as your base. Layer it with tender roasted turkey slices, cranberry sauce, and a handful of fresh arugula. Turkey is a rich source of lean protein while cranberries provide antioxidants and a tangy pop of flavor.

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Sub:

For those who prefer a lighter option, this sub is a perfect choice. Choose a whole-wheat baguette or a gluten-free wrap for the base. Spread a generous amount of mashed avocado, known for its healthy fats, on your bread. Top it with thinly sliced smoked salmon, a sprinkle of fresh dill, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Enjoy the creamy texture and omega-3 fatty acids that will leave you feeling satisfied and nourished.

Roasted Vegetable and Hummus Sub:

Vegetarian or vegan? This sub is for you! Start with a whole-grain roll or a gluten-free bread of your choice. Roast a variety of colourful vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, eggplant, and onions. Layer your sub with these flavorful veggies and generously spread some homemade or store-bought hummus. The combination of roasted vegetables and protein-packed hummus will provide you with a nutritious and satisfying meal.

Pesto Chicken and Spinach Sub:

This sub brings together the delicious flavours of pesto, grilled chicken, and vibrant spinach. Use a whole-grain or a multigrain bread roll as the base. Spread a dollop of homemade or store-bought pesto sauce on your bread. Add some grilled chicken breast slices, fresh baby spinach, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. The chicken offers lean protein, while spinach provides iron and other essential nutrients.

Caprese Sub:

Caprese salad is a classic Italian dish, and this sub puts a festive twist on it. Use a whole-grain baguette or a gluten-free bread roll as the base. Layer the sub with thick slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, juicy tomato slices, and fragrant basil leaves. Drizzle some extra virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze over it for added flavour. This sub is not only healthy and refreshing but also visually appealing, making it a great addition to any Christmas gathering.

Now, go ahead and savour your festive meal while staying on track with your health goals this Christmas in 2023.

ALSO READ: 7 simple tips for mindful drinking this festive season

Read More Lifestyle News