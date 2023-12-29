5 health benefits of Sattu (Roasted gram flour)

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 health benefits of Sattu

Sattu, also known as roasted gram flour, stands as a versatile Indian culinary staple entrenched in the dietary fabric of regions like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh. Crafted from a blend of ground pulses and cereals, this nutrient-rich flour brims with protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, and other essential nutrients. From sattu sherbat to meetha sattu, its culinary versatility extends across various Indian dishes. This unassuming flour, a staple in many Indian households, boasts a surprisingly rich profile of health benefits that are sure to turn heads. So let's delve into the world of Sattu and discover why it deserves a place not just on your plate, but in your wellness routine.

Good source of protein:

Sattu is an excellent source of plant-based protein. Protein is crucial for the repair and maintenance of tissues, muscle development, and the production of enzymes and hormones. Unlike some other plant proteins, Sattu provides a well-balanced amino acid profile, making it a valuable addition to vegetarian and vegan diets.

Diabetes defence:

The low glycemic index of Sattu is particularly advantageous for those concerned about blood sugar levels. Foods with a low glycemic index release glucose slowly into the bloodstream, preventing sudden spikes and crashes. This property makes Sattu a suitable choice for individuals managing diabetes or those aiming to stabilize their energy levels throughout the day.

Nutrient-dense:

Sattu is a nutritional marvel, containing essential nutrients like iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and B-complex vitamins. Iron is vital for oxygen transport in the blood, magnesium supports muscle and nerve function, and phosphorus is crucial for bone health. The B-complex vitamins play various roles in metabolism, energy production, and nervous system function

A great energy source:

Sattu is a natural energy booster due to its combination of carbohydrates and protein. This makes it an ideal option for pre-or post-workout snacks, providing the necessary fuel for physical activity. Whether consumed in the form of a drink or incorporated into meals, Sattu offers a sustained release of energy, contributing to overall vitality.

Weight loss ally:

The combination of protein and fibre in Sattu contributes to a sense of satiety, helping control appetite and potentially reducing overall calorie intake. Including Sattu in meals or snacks can be beneficial for those aiming to manage their weight, as it provides sustained energy and keeps hunger at bay.

