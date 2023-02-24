5 foods you should not keep in refrigerator: Tomatoes, Potatoes and others

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are 5 food you should not keep in refrigerator

Keeping fruits and vegetables fresh can be a challenge, especially in warm climates like in summer months. To ensure that your food stays fresh and retains its taste, refrigeration is a popular method of preservation, however, it may not be the best option for every food. Certain foods can suffer damage, spoil quickly and lose their flavour when refrigerated. Here is a list of five foods that are better off at room temperature.

Tomatoes

Tomatoes are one of the most commonly refrigerated fruits, but experts advise against it. When tomatoes are exposed to cold temperatures, it can lead to loss of flavour and texture. Instead, keep tomatoes at room temperature in a cool, dry place, such as on the countertop. If they're not fully ripe when you buy them, you can place them in a paper bag to help them ripen faster.

Bananas

Bananas are another fruit that shouldn't be kept in the refrigerator. The cold temperature can cause the banana peel to turn black, which can make the fruit inside taste sour. It's best to keep bananas on the countertop, away from direct sunlight.

Avocados

Avocados are best kept at room temperature until they're ripe. Once they're ripe, they can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.Unripe avocados, on the other hand, will never fully ripen if refrigerated.If you want to speed up the ripening process, you can place avocados in a paper bag with an apple or banana.

Potatoes

Potatoes are always stored in a cool, dry place, away from sunlight. If you refrigerate potatoes, it can cause them to become gritty and their texture can change. It's best to store potatoes in a paper bag or a basket in a cool pantry or basement.

Onions

For optimal storage, onions require a cool and dry location with proper ventilation. If you store onions in the refrigerator, the moisture softens and moulds them. It's best to store onions in a mesh bag or a basket in a cool pantry or basement.

