Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. 5 delicious paratha recipes perfect for your kids' lunch

5 delicious paratha recipes perfect for your kids' lunch

Pack lunchboxes with fun! Try these 5 easy & yummy paratha recipes your kids will love. Perfect for picky eaters, these healthy flatbreads are filled with flavour.

Written By: Rahul Pratyush @29_pratyush New Delhi Published on: July 19, 2024 7:07 IST
paratha
Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 delicious paratha recipes perfect for your kids' lunch

Packing a nutritious and delicious lunch for your kids can be a challenge, but it’s also a great opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. With a little imagination, you can turn everyday ingredients into exciting and wholesome meals. Here are some scrumptious recipes that are not only kid-friendly but also easy to prepare, ensuring that your little ones enjoy a balanced and tasty lunch each day.

Paneer Paratha

India Tv - Paneer Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALPaneer Paratha

Ingredients:

  • Whole wheat flour
  • Crumbled paneer
  • Chopped cilantro
  • Spices (cumin, coriander, garam masala)
  • Salt to taste
  • Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

  1. Combine whole wheat flour with water to make a soft dough.
  2. In a bowl, mix crumbled paneer with chopped cilantro, spices, and salt.
  3. Roll out a portion of the dough, place the paneer mixture in the centre, and fold the edges over to seal.
  4. Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until crispy.
  5. Serve with pickles or a side of fresh fruit.

Vegetable Cheese Paratha:

India Tv - Vegetable Cheese Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALVegetable Cheese Paratha

Ingredients:

  • Whole wheat flour
  • Grated cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)
  • Finely chopped vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt until smooth.
  2. Roll out the dough into small circles.
  3. Place a mixture of grated cheese and chopped vegetables in the centre of each circle.
  4. Fold the edges to seal the filling and roll it out gently.
  5. Cook on a hot griddle with a bit of ghee or butter until golden brown on both sides.
  6. Serve with a side of yoghurt or ketchup.

Aloo Paratha

India Tv - Aloo Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALAloo Paratha

Ingredients:

  • Whole wheat flour
  • Boiled and mashed potatoes
  • Chopped green chillies
  • Fresh coriander
  • Cumin seeds
  • Salt and pepper
  • Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt.
  2. In a bowl, combine mashed potatoes with chopped green chillies, coriander, cumin seeds, salt, and pepper.
  3. Roll out a dough portion, place the potato mixture in the centre, and fold to seal.
  4. Roll out the stuffed dough and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden and crispy.
  5. Serve with a side of yoghurt or a simple salad.

 

Masala Paratha

India Tv - Masala Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALMasala Paratha

Ingredients:

  • Whole wheat flour
  • Chopped onions
  • Finely chopped tomatoes
  • Grated ginger
  • Green chillies, finely chopped
  • Spices (cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chilli powder)
  • Fresh coriander
  • Salt to taste
  • Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

  1. Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt.
  2. In a bowl, combine chopped onions, tomatoes, grated ginger, green chillies, spices, and salt.
  3. Roll out a dough portion, place the masala mixture in the centre, and fold the edges to seal.
  4. Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden brown and crispy.
  5. Serve with a side of raita or a small salad.

 

Spinach and Feta Paratha

India Tv - Spinach and Feta Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALSpinach and Feta Paratha

Ingredients:

  • Whole wheat flour
  • Finely chopped spinach
  • Crumbled feta cheese
  • Garlic (optional)
  • Salt and pepper
  • Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

  1. Mix whole wheat flour with water to make a soft dough.
  2. In a bowl, combine chopped spinach, crumbled feta, and minced garlic (if using).
  3. Roll out a dough portion, place the spinach mixture in the centre, and fold over to seal.
  4. Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden brown.
  5. Serve with a side of tomato ketchup or a fruit smoothie. 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Food News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement