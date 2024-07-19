Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 delicious paratha recipes perfect for your kids' lunch

Packing a nutritious and delicious lunch for your kids can be a challenge, but it’s also a great opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. With a little imagination, you can turn everyday ingredients into exciting and wholesome meals. Here are some scrumptious recipes that are not only kid-friendly but also easy to prepare, ensuring that your little ones enjoy a balanced and tasty lunch each day.

Paneer Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALPaneer Paratha

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour

Crumbled paneer

Chopped cilantro

Spices (cumin, coriander, garam masala)

Salt to taste

Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

Combine whole wheat flour with water to make a soft dough. In a bowl, mix crumbled paneer with chopped cilantro, spices, and salt. Roll out a portion of the dough, place the paneer mixture in the centre, and fold the edges over to seal. Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until crispy. Serve with pickles or a side of fresh fruit.

Vegetable Cheese Paratha:

Image Source : SOCIALVegetable Cheese Paratha

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour

Grated cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)

Finely chopped vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)

Salt and pepper to taste

Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt until smooth. Roll out the dough into small circles. Place a mixture of grated cheese and chopped vegetables in the centre of each circle. Fold the edges to seal the filling and roll it out gently. Cook on a hot griddle with a bit of ghee or butter until golden brown on both sides. Serve with a side of yoghurt or ketchup.

Aloo Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALAloo Paratha

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour

Boiled and mashed potatoes

Chopped green chillies

Fresh coriander

Cumin seeds

Salt and pepper

Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt. In a bowl, combine mashed potatoes with chopped green chillies, coriander, cumin seeds, salt, and pepper. Roll out a dough portion, place the potato mixture in the centre, and fold to seal. Roll out the stuffed dough and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden and crispy. Serve with a side of yoghurt or a simple salad.

Masala Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALMasala Paratha

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour

Chopped onions

Finely chopped tomatoes

Grated ginger

Green chillies, finely chopped

Spices (cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chilli powder)

Fresh coriander

Salt to taste

Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions:

Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt. In a bowl, combine chopped onions, tomatoes, grated ginger, green chillies, spices, and salt. Roll out a dough portion, place the masala mixture in the centre, and fold the edges to seal. Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden brown and crispy. Serve with a side of raita or a small salad.

Spinach and Feta Paratha

Image Source : SOCIALSpinach and Feta Paratha

Ingredients:

Whole wheat flour

Finely chopped spinach

Crumbled feta cheese

Garlic (optional)

Salt and pepper

Ghee or butter for cooking

Instructions: