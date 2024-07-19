5 delicious paratha recipes perfect for your kids' lunch

Packing a nutritious and delicious lunch for your kids can be a challenge, but it’s also a great opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. With a little imagination, you can turn everyday ingredients into exciting and wholesome meals. Here are some scrumptious recipes that are not only kid-friendly but also easy to prepare, ensuring that your little ones enjoy a balanced and tasty lunch each day.
Paneer Paratha
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat flour
- Crumbled paneer
- Chopped cilantro
- Spices (cumin, coriander, garam masala)
- Salt to taste
- Ghee or butter for cooking
Instructions:
- Combine whole wheat flour with water to make a soft dough.
- In a bowl, mix crumbled paneer with chopped cilantro, spices, and salt.
- Roll out a portion of the dough, place the paneer mixture in the centre, and fold the edges over to seal.
- Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until crispy.
- Serve with pickles or a side of fresh fruit.
Vegetable Cheese Paratha:
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat flour
- Grated cheese (cheddar or mozzarella)
- Finely chopped vegetables (carrots, bell peppers, spinach)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Ghee or butter for cooking
Instructions:
- Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt until smooth.
- Roll out the dough into small circles.
- Place a mixture of grated cheese and chopped vegetables in the centre of each circle.
- Fold the edges to seal the filling and roll it out gently.
- Cook on a hot griddle with a bit of ghee or butter until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve with a side of yoghurt or ketchup.
Aloo Paratha
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat flour
- Boiled and mashed potatoes
- Chopped green chillies
- Fresh coriander
- Cumin seeds
- Salt and pepper
- Ghee or butter for cooking
Instructions:
- Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt.
- In a bowl, combine mashed potatoes with chopped green chillies, coriander, cumin seeds, salt, and pepper.
- Roll out a dough portion, place the potato mixture in the centre, and fold to seal.
- Roll out the stuffed dough and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden and crispy.
- Serve with a side of yoghurt or a simple salad.
Masala Paratha
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat flour
- Chopped onions
- Finely chopped tomatoes
- Grated ginger
- Green chillies, finely chopped
- Spices (cumin, coriander, turmeric, red chilli powder)
- Fresh coriander
- Salt to taste
- Ghee or butter for cooking
Instructions:
- Prepare the dough by mixing whole wheat flour with water and a pinch of salt.
- In a bowl, combine chopped onions, tomatoes, grated ginger, green chillies, spices, and salt.
- Roll out a dough portion, place the masala mixture in the centre, and fold the edges to seal.
- Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden brown and crispy.
- Serve with a side of raita or a small salad.
Spinach and Feta Paratha
Ingredients:
- Whole wheat flour
- Finely chopped spinach
- Crumbled feta cheese
- Garlic (optional)
- Salt and pepper
- Ghee or butter for cooking
Instructions:
- Mix whole wheat flour with water to make a soft dough.
- In a bowl, combine chopped spinach, crumbled feta, and minced garlic (if using).
- Roll out a dough portion, place the spinach mixture in the centre, and fold over to seal.
- Roll out the stuffed dough gently and cook on a hot griddle with ghee or butter until golden brown.
- Serve with a side of tomato ketchup or a fruit smoothie.