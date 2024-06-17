5 delicious dishes you can make with roti leftovers

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Delicious dishes you can make with roti leftovers.

Do you also let the leftover roti go to waste at night? If yes, then now you can avoid wasting food. You can use the stale roti of the night for breakfast the next day. Leftover roti dishes are a delicious and convenient way to use up any extra roti from a previous meal. Roti, a staple flatbread in Indian cuisine, is typically made with flour, water, and oil and can be easily repurposed into a variety of dishes. Let's know about some such very easy recipes for which you will need the leftover rotis of the night.

First recipe- First of all, grind the roti well in the mixer. Now finely chop the onion, green chilli and tomato and then temper them in a pan. Mix the stale roti in the pan as well. You can also use some spices in it to enhance the taste. Your poha made from stale roti is ready to serve.

Second recipe- First of all, put the pan on the gas and then add ghee to it. If ghee is not available, you can also use oil. Now roast the stale rotis on this pan. These roasted rotis can be served with chutney or any vegetable.

Third recipe- If you feel like eating something quickly, then heat the roti lightly and then apply ghee to it well. Now sprinkle some salt on this roti. Ghee-salt roti is very much liked in India.

Fourth recipe- Prepare a mixture of roti with boiled potatoes, peas and spices. Now give this mixture the shape of a cutlet and then fry it and enjoy its taste with chutney.

Fifth recipe- Cut the roti in a triangular shape. Now mix them in gram flour batter and fry them. Believe me, your heart will be happy by serving this dish with chutney for breakfast.

ALSO READ: Want to save lychee from spoiling? Adopt these methods to store it comfortably for 10 days