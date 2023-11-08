5 clever techniques to verify the quality of your Diwali mithaais

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Clever techniques to verify the quality of your Diwali mithaais.

Diwali is a major celebration in India and many other parts of the world. It is also known as the festival of Lights. It is a time when families come together to celebrate, exchange gifts, and share traditional sweets and snacks known as mithaais. However, with the increasing popularity of store-bought mithaais, it has become essential to verify their quality to ensure that they meet the standards of traditional homemade sweets.

Diwali mithais are known for their rich and flavorful taste, and any compromise on this aspect can be a red flag. It is always advisable to buy mithais from trusted sources or prepare them at home using fresh ingredients to ensure their quality. However, verifying the quality of Diwali mithaais is crucial in maintaining the authenticity and joy of this festive season. Aman J Jain, CEO and Co-founder, Doodhvale has shared some good techniques to verify the quality of Diwali sweets.

Always taste or smell your delicacies before purchasing. Don't purchase these sweets if they smell or taste abnormal. They may be stale. Verify every item, paying particular attention to the milk, khoya, ghee, or paneer. This is due to the likelihood of adulteration being higher. To test the milk, put some on a spoon and let it run over a slanted dish; if the milk runs and leaves a white trace, it is pure. It is contaminated if it disappears without a trace. Ghee can be verified to be genuine by placing it in the refrigerator and checking to see if two layers form. This is one of the finest ways to verify ghee. You can also apply some ghee to your hand. It is authentic ghee if it begins to melt soon! Many vendors cook paneer with hazardous ingredients. Make sure the seller you choose is reliable. Silver vark covers the majority of mithais. You can examine this silver vark by placing your finger over it. It can be fake if it rubs on your finger and feels rough. It's possible that the store keeps extremely poor sanitary standards and sells poorly produced sweetness that could be hazardous to your health. Verify the packing date if you are buying sweets in a package. Verify how many days you can eat the sweets as well.

