4 incredible health benefits of drinking pomegranate peel tea twice a week Pomegranate peel tea is a simple yet powerful drink that offers a host of health benefits. By following an easy recipe, you can incorporate this antioxidant-rich tea into your routine twice a week for optimal health benefits.

Did you know that the peel of this ruby-red fruit has strong health benefits? You've probably eaten pomegranates as a cool snack or added them to salads and smoothies. The peel of pomegranates, which is frequently thrown away, is actually a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can improve your health.

Pomegranate peel tea is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to take advantage of these advantages. Let's explore how to prepare this revitalising tea and why it should be a weekly ritual.

Here's a simple step-by-step guide to make pomegranate peel tea:

Ingredients:

1 pomegranate peel (from a fresh pomegranate, thoroughly cleaned)

2 cups of water

Honey or lemon (optional)

Instructions to prepare it:

If you are using fresh peel, just chop it into smaller pieces. If dried, you can break it into smaller bits.

In a pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

Once the water is boiling, add the pomegranate peel to the pot and simmer it for about 10-15 minutes.

After simmering, strain the tea into a cup. You can sweeten it with a little honey or add a squeeze of lemon for extra flavour.

Reasons to consume pomegranate peel tea twice a week

Rich in Antioxidants: Pomegranate peel is a great source of antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, which aid in scavenging the body's dangerous free radicals. It is well known that these antioxidants promote heart health and reduce inflammation.

Promotes Digestive Health: Traditional medicine frequently uses pomegranate peel to help with digestion. It can help calm an upset stomach, lessen bloating, and enhance gut health because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities.

Supports Skin Health: Pomegranate peel's high vitamin C content aids in the fight against inflammation, acne, and skin ageing. Additionally, it encourages the production of collagen, which is necessary to keep skin looking young and healthy.

Aids in Weight Management: Pomegranate peel has been shown to support fat metabolism and may even help in weight loss efforts. It’s a natural diuretic, which means it helps the body eliminate excess fluids.

