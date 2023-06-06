3 Aloe Vera juices for weight loss: Know recipe & best time to consume

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Aloe Vera juices for weight loss: Know recipe

Aloe vera juice for weight loss: Aloe vera can work in many ways for those who want to lose weight. Actually, aloe vera gel is helpful in burning fat. It traps the particles of fat stored in the stomach and brings them out with the help of water. Apart from this, it also works to increase hydration in the body, which helps in weight loss. So, today we will tell you about these three drinks made from aloe vera that are effective in burning fat.

How to prepare aloe vera juice for weight loss:

1. Drink Amla Aloe Vera Juice

Amla aloe vera juice can help with rapid weight loss. First of all, it is helpful for melting fat. Amla produces heat, and aloe vera accelerates metabolism. So, mix 2 teaspoons of amla powder or juice and fresh aloe vera gel in 1 glass of water. Mix them and consume it.

2. Apple Cider Aloe Vera Juice

There are many benefits to drinking apple cider aloe vera juice. For this, mix some water with apple cider vinegar and then add aloe vera juice to it. Mix both and drink both of them comfortably.

3. Chia Seeds Aloe Vera Juice

Drinking aloe vera juice mixed with chia seeds can benefit your health in many ways. For this, soak chia seeds in aloe vera juice. After half an hour, add water and honey to it. Then drink it.

The right time to drink aloe vera juice for weight loss:

The best time to drink aloe vera juice for weight loss is in the morning on an empty stomach. Second, you can have it before dinner as well. This juice will not only control hunger but will also be helpful in weight loss.

