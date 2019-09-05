World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

Do you think of a snack to uplift your mood and the first name that comes in your mind is that of a samosa? The without any doubt you are a die-hard fan of the crispy and savoury dish. Samosa is a mood-lifting snack that maximum Indian swear-by and to celebrate the essence of the tasty dish every year Samosa Day is observed on September 5th not just in India but all over the world. The stunning golden-brown maida having a filling of traditional mashed potato, onions, green peas is generally served with mint, coriander, and tamarind chutney.
If your heart skips a beat when you see a samosa in front of you, then probably you are suffering from a serious 'samosa' addiction! Here are 7 more signs that will tell you if you are a samosa fan or not. Check them out:
1. The first thing you tell your friend/colleague when rain pours in is, “Yaar garama-garam samose khate hain.”
2. Samosas are the perfect option for a sasta, tikau and tasty treat.
3. It is a sin to share the outer crispy crust.
4. If your school and college memories are incomplete without samosas.
5. You just can’t control your hand from taking samosa number 2.
6. Tea and samosa is your definition of evening time with family.
7. Whenever you go to a place far away there is only one thought in your mind saying, “Ab itni dur aye hain to yahan ke samosa try kar lete hain.”
