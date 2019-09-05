Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
On World Samosa Day, have a look at these 7 symptoms that will tell you if you are suffering from a serious 'samosa' addiction or not.

Shriya Bhasin Shriya Bhasin
New Delhi Updated on: September 05, 2019 18:06 IST
Representative News Image

Do you think of a snack to uplift your mood and the first name that comes in your mind is that of a samosa? The without any doubt you are a die-hard fan of the crispy and savoury dish. Samosa is a mood-lifting snack that maximum Indian swear-by and to celebrate the essence of the tasty dish every year Samosa Day is observed on September 5th not just in India but all over the world. The stunning golden-brown maida having a filling of traditional mashed potato, onions, green peas is generally served with mint, coriander, and tamarind chutney. 

If your heart skips a beat when you see a samosa in front of you, then probably you are suffering from a serious 'samosa' addiction! Here are 7 more signs that will tell you if you are a samosa fan or not. Check them out:

1. The first thing you tell your friend/colleague when rain pours in is, “Yaar garama-garam samose khate hain.”

World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

2. Samosas are the perfect option for a sasta, tikau and tasty treat.

World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

3. It is a sin to share the outer crispy crust. 

World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

4. If your school and college memories are incomplete without samosas.

World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

5. You just can’t control your hand from taking samosa number 2.

World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

6. Tea and samosa is your definition of evening time with family.

World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

7. Whenever you go to a place far away there is only one thought in your mind saying, “Ab itni dur aye hain to yahan ke samosa try kar lete hain.”

World Samosa Day: 7 signs that prove you are a die-hard samosa fan

