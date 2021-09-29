World Heart Day 2021: Superfood recipes for a healthier heart

While rebooting from the pandemic, Indian families have finally got a chance to make the most of the festive season. Considering that festivities are incomplete without tasty food, people are often left with a feeling of guilty indulgence post the celebrations. However, unlike pre-pandemic times, this year we have been forced to relook at our health holistically in order to boost immunity. One of the ways we can look after our health this festive season is by watching what we eat and trying to incorporate more superfoods like broccoli, coconut, blueberries, spinach and dark chocolate in our meals.

Among others health conditions caused by modern lifestyles, heart patients are at greater risk, and it is more important now than ever to take preventive measures for the cardiovascular health while celebrations are underway. This World Heart Day (September 29), we bring to you lip-smacking, superfood recipes that might help our hearts grow healthier. Not only are these recipes delicious but also trendy and take only 30 minutes to make! With adherence to all safety protocols and health norms, let us bring cheer into our lives by cooking some healthy recipes with our dear ones at the comfort of our homes and make some warm memories.

Recipe 1: Broccoli Crust Pizza for the millennial guests:

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 2-3 people

Ingredients:

• 1 head of broccoli

• 2 eggs

• 1 g salt

• 1/2 g pepper

• 50 g pizza sauce

• 60 g grated Mozzarella

• 30 g grated Parmesan

• 130 g cheese

Steps:

1) Preheat the microwave oven to 180o C

2) Chop the broccoli in the food processor.

3) Place the broccoli in a large bowl. Cover with a plastic wrap and microwave for 1 min until it is steamed

4) Cool and pour broccoli on a clean cloth and squeeze the liquid out of the broccoli until you left with a dry ball of broccoli

5) In a large bowl, combine the broccoli, eggs, cheeses and seasoning with a spoon until fully combined

6) Pour mixture into the pre-lined baking sheet and shape it like a pizza crust ½ inch thick

7) Bake for 10-12 mins

8) Add the pizza sauce and cheese

9) Bake for another 10-12 mins

10) Cool for 5 mins before cutting

Recipe 2: Lemon Coconut Cookies for our GenZs

Duration: 30 mins

Serves: 4-6 people

Ingredients:

• 200 g rice flour

• 5 g baking soda

• 5 g vanilla powder

• 130 g honey

• 55g coconut oil

• Salt

• 20 ml lemon juice

• Dark chocolate

• 30 g desiccated coconut

Steps:

1) Preheat the microwave oven to 80o C

2) Mix all ingredients

3) Shape the cookies as desired

4) Bake for 15 mins until lightly golden

5) Drizzle the cookies with melted chocolate

Recipe 3: Coconut and Banana Cocoa Milkshake for the little ones of the house

Duration: 10 mins

Serves: Per person

Ingredients:

• 1 large banana

• 1 spoonful pure cocoa

• 1 spoonful maple syrup

• 150 ml coconut milk

Steps:

1) Place all the ingredients in a mixer

2) Mix until the liquid is uniform

3) Vary thickness by adding more or less coconut milk

4) Once ready, store it in the refrigerator to lock in the freshness

These healthy recipes featuring superfoods like eggs, broccoli, coconut, dark chocolate, honey and bananas are suited for all age groups and will certainly get you some lovely compliments, while adding a spark of joy to the celebrations.