World Diabetes Day 2019: Include these 5 foods in your diet to fight back the disease

Diabetes has now become one of the most common diseases all over the world- thanks to the modern lifestyle that is home to pollution, bad eating habits, stress and a million other problems. These factors contribute majorly to the disease that is nowadays spreading like wildfire. Over 30 million people suffer from diabetes in India, which keeps increasing at a rate of 3.8 percent per year. To raise awareness on the disease- including its different types, impacts and ways to control it, World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on the 14th of November. On this year's World Diabetes Day, we have a list of 7 food items that you should include in your diet to keep diabetes at bay or fight it back!

1. Indian blueberry (jamun)

This humble fruit that might not be everyone's favourite is loaded with nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, calcium, iron, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, minerals, antioxidants, magnesium, potassium, glucose, fructose and fibre, highly effective in keeping diabetes in check by keeping the blood sugar levels in check. Many people even use the powder of its seeds every day as an anti-diabetic medicine, very effective in lowering sugar levels.

2. Leafy greens

Extremely nutritious and low in calorific value, leafy vegetables are great for diabetic patients. A great source of antioxidants including lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as Vitamin C, vegetables like spinach and kale are very low in digestible carbs, which again can increase blood sugar levels. Hence greens is always a good idea for a fight against diabetes.

3. Cinnamon

According to many studies, cinnamon has the ability to lower blood sugar levels and increase insulin sensitivity. In one study, type 2 diabetes patients who took cinnamon for 90 days had more than a double reduction in haemoglobin A1c, compared those who only received standard care. Long-term diabetes control is typically determined by measuring haemoglobin A1c, which reflects your average blood sugar level over 2–3 months. A teaspoon a day (of cinnamon) will definitely keep diabetes away!

4. Broccoli

Probably one of the most important and nutritious vegetables in the market, broccoli contains high doses of magnesium and vitamin C which help lower insulin level. It is also very low in carbs, which is again a win-win for diabetic patients.

5. Strawberries

Extremely high in anthocyanins which is a type of antioxidant that gives them red colour, strawberries are one of the healthiest fruits available on this planet. The antioxidants present in them are known to reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels after a meal. They are also very rich in fibre, which is great for diabetes patients.