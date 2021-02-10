Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CAFEG2, KAFE REPUBLIC Valentines Day 2021: 5 best places for your romantic date in town

The day of love, Valentine's day is just around the corner and if you are still struggling to plan a romantic date with your loved one then we have got you sorted with some of the amazing eatery options in the city. They are not just going to treat you with some yummy food and romantic ambiance but also won't be too harsh on your pockets. So enjoy the spirit of love and compassion with your special person without any worries.

NRI Chaiwala

This place is an all-time favorite for a wholehearted meal with family and friends. This Valentine's Day 'king of the street' has brought you a super amazing grand opening of their new brand on the 14th of February, 2001. They are looking forward to seeing you all on this grand occasion and celebrate the festival of love.

When: 14th Feb 2021

Where: Shop no. 85, Shankar Market, Connaught place, New Delhi

G2 Cafe

This Valentine's Day, create special memories with your loved one as this love season you get the most amazing offers with live music and a romantic ambiance. Cafe g2 brings you 'A Romantic Evening' in celebration of Valentine’s Day with various packages starting at (Add the rate). They are giving every couple a 'picture mug' as a complimentary gift. They have also organized a live band in the afternoon and Dj in the evening.

When: 14th Feb 2021

Where: G2 cafe, Surajmal vihar

36 Lebzelter

If you are looking for the best places to celebrate this Valentine's Day with all the romantic desserts with your loved one, 36Lebzelter is the best place to be. They have come up with special and beautiful cakes and pastries-heart shaped cakes for y’all. Also, the warm and cozy ambiance will make it even more romantic for anyone to have an all-day date and woo their love over sumptuous food and lovely desserts.



When: 14th Feb 2021

Where : Lebzelter, Mayur Vihar

Kafe Republic and Mystery of food

If you’re looking for a romantic place to celebrate Valentine's Day, Kafe Republic and Mystery of food is the best place to be. They have come up with a special offer for all the couples. They are serving special drinks on the house. And the beautiful ambiance will make it even more romantic for anyone to have an all-day date and enjoy their love over sumptuous food and ritzy drinks.



When: 14th Feb 2021

Where: Indrapuram

Kekou

Worried about the pandemic and want to have a romantic date with your loved one at the comfort of your house then we have got you sorted. Kekou is a place for you. Order some tasty food from this place. They have some amazing offers for the couples as well. Enjoy a @20% discount on your meal. They are also giving one complimentary dish from the menu on a minimum spend of INR1499.

When: 14th Feb 2021

Where: Shahpur Jat Delhi