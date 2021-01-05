Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIENNACOFFEELIFESTYLER Simple cappuccino recipes for winter that you should definitely try this season

There is no better feeling than curling up with a book and a perfect cup of foamy delicious cappuccino on a wintery morning. Italian coffee brand, Lavazza shares some cappucino recipes to rejuvenate your senses, awaken your ideas and beat midweek blues.

Honey Cappuccino

Ingredients

100ml Brewed coffee ( mokapot/ home espresso machine)

60 ounces of hot milk

1 tablespoon honey, more if you like it sweeter

honey crystals and honey drizzle to top

Directions

Make the coffee using moka pot or home espresso machine.

While coffee is brewing add the honey to the milk and foam the milk. If you don't have foamer, then heat the milk until its boiling spot and use blender to foam the milk and honey mixture.

Pour the coffee into mug and then pour the honeymilk on it and spoon the foam on the top. Finish with honey crystals and a honey drizzle.

Cinnamon Mocha Cappuccino

Ingredients

150ml cup milk

10ml cinnamon syrup

20ml Chocolate Syrup/ Sauce

150ml brewed coffee (french press coffee will be perfect)

Ground cinnamon or unsweetened cocoa powder

Directions

Microwave milk on HIGH 1 to 1 ½ minutes or until hot but not boiling. Beat hot milk with electric mixer, increasing speed as milk begins to thicken. Continue beating until foamy.

Microwave cinnamon and chocolate syrups in microwave-safe coffee cup on HIGH 20 seconds. Stir in coffee.

Add steamed milk, spooning foam over top. Sprinkle with cinnamon or cocoa powder. Serve immediately.

FROSTY ICED CAPPUCCINO

Cool down with a frosty cappuccino drink! Homemade iced concentrate blended with ice just like a coffee shop but without the expense.

Ingredients

150ml Brewed coffee ( drip coffee/ strong frenchpress coffee)

50-60ml Almond/ Coconut milk

Pinch of cinnamon

2 tbsp honey/ sugar/brown sugar/coconut palm sugar

6-8 pcs ice cubes

Directions

Combine brewed coffee concentrate, sweetener, milk and cinnamon in a blender. Blend until there are no ice chunks. Serve immediately.

This can be made with complete vegan option with sugar free.