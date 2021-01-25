Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJKATADKA, FOOD_LUNATIC Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes

India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on 26, January 2021. The day holds a special significance to the entire nation as it was on this day our country was declared a sovereign republic, free from the colonial rule of the British after over 200 years. Each year the day is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. People from across the country engage in various activities to celebrate the day. From arranging flag hoisting, various competitions for children to trying tri-color feasts.

Since this year is a little different with the COVID situation in the country, we are restricted to stay at homes and maintain safety. Here we bring to you some easy recipes that you can try on this special day. Check them out:

Tricolor Idli

A classic breakfast for everyone. Idli's are not just healthy but also yummy. Add a tricolor touch to them by following these simple steps.

Ingredients

1 bunch Spinach

2 Carrot

1 cup Rice

1/4 cup Urad dal

1 tsp Oil for greasing

salt as per taste

Steps

Make puree of boiled carrot and blanched spinach without adding water. Soak rice and urad daal overnight and grind to a paste. Don't add much water. If required add 1-2tbsp water. Cover and keep for fermentation around 6-8hours. Add salt and divide the batter into three parts. Add 2tbsp carrot puree and 2tbsp spinach puree to the divided batter. Heat idli steamer. Grease moulds. Carefully pour 1tsp orange batter, then white followed by green batter. Cover and steam untill done. Take out, cool and serve with coconut chutney.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHI.LALWANI Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into the patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes

Tiranga Sandwich

Keeping up the 'tiranga storm' on Republic Day, tricolour layered sandwich is the easiest to make.

Ingredients

A bunch of coriander leaves

1/2 bunch of mint leaves

Green chilies - 2

1/2 lemon juice

Grated carrot - 1 small

Chopped capsicum - 1 small

Grated paneer - 4 tbsp

Mayonnaise - 3 tbsp

Tomato ketchup - 3 tbsp

Bread - 8 slices

Steps

Apple butter on the bread slices and keep them aside. For the green layer, mix mint chutney, paneer, and salt in a bowl. For the orange layer, mix tomato, mayonnaise, and salt in a separate bowl. On the bread slice, spread the green mixture and top with another slice of bread. After that, layer with the carrot mixture and another slice of bread. Cut the bread into triangular shape. Your tricolor sandwich is absolutely ready.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJUS_KITCHEN Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes

Tricolor Smoothie

This Republic day try this tasty, healthy and refreshing fruit smoothie.

Ingredients

For Orange Layer

1/4 cup Mango Pulp

2 tbsp Yoghurt

For White layer

Take 1 Banana

For Green layer

2 tbsp Yoghurt

1 Kiwi

4-5 Pistachios chopped

Honey to taste

Steps

Blend the green layer ingredients and divide into 2 serving glasses and freeze for 20 mins. Then, blend the white layer ingredients and carefully place it on the green layer and freeze for 20 mins. Lastly, blend the orange layer ingredients and carefully place it on the white layer. Top it with honey and garnish some pistachios and serve.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FOODBITEJUNCTION Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes

Tiranga coconut barfi

For all those with a sweet tooth, here is a delicious coconut burfi with a twist.

Ingredients

2 cup fresh desiccated coconut

1 cup condensed milk

1/4 tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder

1 tsp ghee

2 drops saffron food colour

2 drops green food colour

Steps

Firstly in a large kadhai take 2 cup coconut and 1 cup condensed milk. Mix well on low flame. Make sure to keep stirring until the mixture changes colour. Now add 1/4 tsp cardamom powder and 1 tsp ghee. Mix well. After that divide the mixture into 3 equal parts to make tiranga burfi. Transfer into 3 different bowls and mix 2 drops saffron food colour to one part and 2 drops green food colour to another part leaving one part as it is. Spread the green layer and flatten with a cup. Further spread plain coconut layer followed by saffron layer and flatten with a cup. Allow to rest for a couple of minutes or till it sets completely. Now reverse and cut into square pieces. Finally, your Tiranga burfi is ready to eat.