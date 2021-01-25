Republic Day Special Recipes: Dive into patriotic spirit with these tricolor dishes

India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on 26, January 2021. The day holds a special significance to the entire nation as it was on this day our country was declared a sovereign republic, free from the colonial rule of the British after over 200 years. Each year the day is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. People from across the country engage in various activities to celebrate the day. From arranging flag hoisting, various competitions for children to trying tri-color feasts.
Since this year is a little different with the COVID situation in the country, we are restricted to stay at homes and maintain safety. Here we bring to you some easy recipes that you can try on this special day. Check them out:
Tricolor Idli
A classic breakfast for everyone. Idli's are not just healthy but also yummy. Add a tricolor touch to them by following these simple steps.
Ingredients
1 bunch Spinach
2 Carrot
1 cup Rice
1/4 cup Urad dal
1 tsp Oil for greasing
salt as per taste
Steps
Make puree of boiled carrot and blanched spinach without adding water. Soak rice and urad daal overnight and grind to a paste. Don't add much water. If required add 1-2tbsp water. Cover and keep for fermentation around 6-8hours. Add salt and divide the batter into three parts. Add 2tbsp carrot puree and 2tbsp spinach puree to the divided batter. Heat idli steamer. Grease moulds. Carefully pour 1tsp orange batter, then white followed by green batter. Cover and steam untill done. Take out, cool and serve with coconut chutney.
Tiranga Sandwich
Keeping up the 'tiranga storm' on Republic Day, tricolour layered sandwich is the easiest to make.
Ingredients
A bunch of coriander leaves
1/2 bunch of mint leaves
Green chilies - 2
1/2 lemon juice
Grated carrot - 1 small
Chopped capsicum - 1 small
Grated paneer - 4 tbsp
Mayonnaise - 3 tbsp
Tomato ketchup - 3 tbsp
Bread - 8 slices
Steps
Apple butter on the bread slices and keep them aside. For the green layer, mix mint chutney, paneer, and salt in a bowl. For the orange layer, mix tomato, mayonnaise, and salt in a separate bowl. On the bread slice, spread the green mixture and top with another slice of bread. After that, layer with the carrot mixture and another slice of bread. Cut the bread into triangular shape. Your tricolor sandwich is absolutely ready.
Tricolor Smoothie
This Republic day try this tasty, healthy and refreshing fruit smoothie.
Ingredients
For Orange Layer
1/4 cup Mango Pulp
2 tbsp Yoghurt
For White layer
Take 1 Banana
For Green layer
2 tbsp Yoghurt
1 Kiwi
4-5 Pistachios chopped
Honey to taste
Steps
Blend the green layer ingredients and divide into 2 serving glasses and freeze for 20 mins. Then, blend the white layer ingredients and carefully place it on the green layer and freeze for 20 mins. Lastly, blend the orange layer ingredients and carefully place it on the white layer. Top it with honey and garnish some pistachios and serve.
Tiranga coconut barfi
For all those with a sweet tooth, here is a delicious coconut burfi with a twist.
Ingredients
2 cup fresh desiccated coconut
1 cup condensed milk
1/4 tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder
1 tsp ghee
2 drops saffron food colour
2 drops green food colour
Steps
Firstly in a large kadhai take 2 cup coconut and 1 cup condensed milk. Mix well on low flame. Make sure to keep stirring until the mixture changes colour. Now add 1/4 tsp cardamom powder and 1 tsp ghee. Mix well. After that divide the mixture into 3 equal parts to make tiranga burfi. Transfer into 3 different bowls and mix 2 drops saffron food colour to one part and 2 drops green food colour to another part leaving one part as it is. Spread the green layer and flatten with a cup. Further spread plain coconut layer followed by saffron layer and flatten with a cup. Allow to rest for a couple of minutes or till it sets completely. Now reverse and cut into square pieces. Finally, your Tiranga burfi is ready to eat.