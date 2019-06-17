Image Source : INSTAGRAM Planning to hang out with friends in Noida? SOHO Kitchen & Co is the place to go

When we talk about budget-friendly and mouth-watering food, Noida is a place that has great hangout places to choose from. Among the various places in the city that serve great food, there is Sector 37 that has a variety of eateries. SOHO Kitchen & Co. happens to be one of the best places to visit which isn't hard on your pocket and has a great vibe.

The name of the place has been around for a while especially for its ambience and open seating. As soon as you'll enter, you'll look for your phone to grab some amazing pictures of the place for your Instagram. SOHO Kitchen & Co. is a place which has become a hub for the youngsters to hang out. It has an outdoor seating arrangement, all lit-up beautifully with the string lights. With some amazing options of refreshing beverages and snacks, it is definitely one of the most-visited and loved cafes of the town. The green and the blue space on the outside will give you a Boho-kind of atmosphere and will surely leave a positive first impression on your mind.

Located in Godavari Complex, Sector 37, Noida, the average cost for two here is around Rs 300 only. The food served was truly up to the hype that has been created about the place. The staff is courteous and the presentation of the food will make you happy. Here are 5 dishes that you should definitely try when you are here

1. Mexican Chicken Wings- Perfectly cooked chicken with the ring amount of spices will give your palate a great mix of flavours.

2. Italian Pesto Tomato Pizza- For all the vegans out there, the pizza served here is a must-have with generous amount of topping and cheese and of course, the perfect crust.

3. Veg Calzone Pockets- Calzone pockets served here have a delicious filling and the perfect crispness on the outsides.

Veg Calzone Pockets

4. Healthy Green Tofu Salad- For the health conscious people, this dish is the perfect choice and has all the healthy veggies and tofu with the great dressing of honey and mustard.

5. Baked Nachos- Perfectly baked with beans, jalapenos and cheese carefully put together on every single piece of the nacho will make your dayFor those having a sweet tooth, there are desserts like Banoffee Pie and Tiramisu that should not be missed.

Watch the space for more cafes and hangout zones in Noida.