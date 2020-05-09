Mother's Day 2020: Surprise your mom with tasty chocolate pancakes in bed on Sunday morning

With people being locked inside of the houses due to the coronavirus lockdown, there are fewer options available this year to celebrate Mother's Day this year. However, for a mother, even a little effort is enough to make her happy and contended. This day is special for everyone as everyone gets a perfect opportunity to thank their mothers for their selfless love. There are a lot of ways in which you can still celebrate this day despite being locked inside and what's best than breakfast in bed. If you too are thinking of making a tasty and healthy breakfast for your mother on this special occasion, then we've got you covered. Try this chocolate chip pancake made a very simple recipe mentioned below:
Ingredients for Chocolate Chip Pancake
- One and a half cup maida
- A spoonful of sugar
- A quarter teaspoon cinnamon
- One tablespoon baking powder
- A quarter teaspoon salt
- Two eggs
- A cup of milk
- 4 tablespoons melted butter
- Three quarters teaspoon vanilla
- One-third cup of chocolate chips
How to make chocolate chip pancake
-
Combine flour, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl and mix well. Add chocolate chips as well.
-
In another bowl mix egg, milk, butter, vanilla. Now add maida mixture to this mixture and make a thick batter.
-
Now put a little butter in a pan and heat it on medium flame. With a spoon, pour the batter on the pan.
-
Cook it till it becomes golden from both sides. Your hot-pancake is ready.
-
Bring it down on your serving plate and decorate it with either fruits or chocolate syrup.
