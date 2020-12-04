Meet LocalPreneur Preeti Rathod, who is bringing you an modern buffet with her 'The Theatric Platter'

Image Source : PREETI RATHOD Preeti Rathod's 'The Theatric Platter'

The Theatric Platter is born out of a passion for Preeti Rathod's homegrown food, hosting, styling, and love for food and with the Platter, she wants to bring a riveting twist to buffet by setting up grazing tables. It is an upgrade of a classic buffet. It is a modern take on dining which TTP are bringing to the table.

Taking about this concept, Preeti Rathod the founder of The Theatric platter said "It can give a wow factor to any of your informal event. We want to make sure everything is beautiful and detailed."

"The idea came in purely when she realised how much stress goes into planning a party & hiring so many people who miss out on the details. No one takes private small dinners seriously as it has become so massy. Also the amount of food that goes in the bin is painful. The idea is bite size food which is very filling & yet so beautiful to look at. It can elevate any cocktail hour or house party minus the waiters & stress. It can elevate any cocktail hour or house party minus the waiters & stress," she said.



Further talking about the food, she said "we can always give it a twist with bite size food, canapes or different themes be it Mexican, seafood, Asian - the mood that suits you the best.

"The flavours & taste we can bring to a grazing platter are infinite. The best part is we are a proudly Eco- Conscious brand and only source our produce with local boutique business. We strive to serve the local community and preserving environment. We only use biodegradable packaging which means zero plastic. We harvest our own produce whenever possible," she asserted.

