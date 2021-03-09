Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THECULINARYKONNOISSEUR Maha Shivratri 2021: 5 easy-to-cook recipes for this special occasion

As Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals across the country, devotees offer prayers and do fast on the holy occasion. This year Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 11, 2021. People follow different traditions and practice fast in various ways. Some keep nirjala fast in which they do not eat anything throughout the day and then break their fast at night after worshipping Lord Shiva. People who fast generally take sattvik food. As the day is just around the corner we bring to you some healthy and easy to make recipes.

Sabudana Kheer

If you wish to make some dessert then Sabudana Kheer is the best option, as it is easy to make and tastes good as well. You just need milk, sugar and sabudana to prepare this yummy dish. After it is cooked do not forget to garnish it with dry fruits.

Potato Tikki

In case you want to make something that would satiate your hunger then Potato Tikki is the best option. You can also make green chilli and coriander chutney to spice up the flavours.

Sabudana Khichdi

It is one of the classic dishes to prepare on Maha Shivratri. For garnishing, add coriander leaves and drops of lemon to your Sabudana Khichdi.

Makhana Kheer

Makhanas are another option to eat during maha Shivratri fasting. Instead of having them as snacks, you can prepare makhana kheer. It tastes really good.

Sabudana Vadas

If you want to make something for a snack then Sabudana Bada is a great option. If cooked right, these are crispy, soft, and certainly healthy to eat.

Tip: While preparing all your Maha Shivratri vrat dishes, replace your normal salt with Sendha namak or Rock salt.